Pequot Lakes spring sports meeting set for March 6

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes School will have its annual spring sports sign-up meeting on Monday, March, in the school’s Athletic Center.

All spring athletes and their parents are expected to attend.

The large group meeting will start at 7:30 p.m., and individual sports meetings to follow.

Athletes can get forms on the school website or in the Activities Office. Fees may be paid online or in person that night.

Contact the activities office at 568-9213 with questions.

