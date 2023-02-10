99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pequot Lakes lineman signs to play for Jamestown

Tristen Hoffard signed his letter of intent to play for 'Jimmies' on Wednesday, Feb. 1

Hoffard Signing 1.jpg
Pequot Lakes senior Tristen Hoffard poses with his family as he signs a letter of intent to play football for the University of Jamestown on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
February 10, 2023 04:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes senior Tristen Hoffard was surrounded by teammates, coaches and family on Wednesday, Feb. 1, as he signed a letter of intent to play football for the University of Jamestown beginning in the fall of 2023.

The 6-foot-4-inch offensive lineman credits Jimmies head coach Brian Mistro as his primary reason for moving to North Dakota in the fall.

“He immediately shook my hand when I walked through the door, and the feeling I got from it right away told me this is where I want to go,” Hoffard said.

He also has visited campus several times, saying it “feels like home.”

“He is a model Patriot football player,” Patriot coach Bill Magnuson said. “He does everything right – from his decisions in the hallway to the classroom to on the field to the weight room. He put in a ton of time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hoffard’s senior season did not go as hoped, as bone spurs kept him sidelined for much of the season.

“He had the surgery, but he came to practice every day and was elected captain – that tells you something about him by his team,” Magnuson said. “But he came to practice every day to cheer on his brothers.”

When he was finally cleared to play, the team was flowing offensively, making it difficult to make changes on the offensive line as the Patriots went 8-3 and were section runners-up.

“As a true captain, he accepted that … but he got to play a little bit his senior year, and he never wavered in his support for his teammates and the program,” Magnuson said.

As he prepares to join the Jimmies this summer, Hoffard knows exactly what he has to do to ensure has a leg up as he begins his college football career.

What's next on the Patriots sports schedule?
prm-22-23-Pequot-Lakes-Fall-Sports.jpg
Sports
2022 Pequot Lakes Schools Fall Athletic Schedule
Complete Fall Schedules
September 02, 2022 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal

“I'm going to have to work on my footwork. I'm going to have to study a lot of film on the opponents and just have to find the little flaws,” Hoffard said. “ A lot of the starting guys are really good, and I don't want to look too bad when I get there.”

Additionally Hoffard said he is looking forward to all of the changes coming to him off the football field as well.

“(I’m excited) just for the future in general,” Hoffard said. “I’m excited to play football, and I’m excited to go to college and study what I want to study.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is a class act,” Magnuson said. “Jamestown is getting a kid that will represent them very well.”

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com . Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan .

More Patriots Football
PL Football Banquet 1.JPG
Prep
Football: Patriots honored at year-end banquet
Pequot Lakes Football
December 19, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
pl-patriots-football.jpg
Prep
Football: Patriots fall to Esko in section championship
Pequot Lakes Football
November 10, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
PL Football 10-25 1 (2).JPG
Prep
Football: Patriots top Gobblers, advance to section final
Pequot Lakes will face Esko in the section championship on Thursday, Nov. 3
November 02, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
PL Football 10-19 1-copy.jpg
Prep
Football: Patriots top Perham in regular season finale
After winning just one game in 2021, the Patriots are 6-2 so far
October 26, 2022 02:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
PL Football 10-25 1 (2).JPG
Prep
Football: Patriots get first-round win over Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin
The high-scoring affair saw the Patriot second-stringers play in the first half
October 25, 2022 09:58 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan

Related Topics: PEQUOT LAKES FOOTBALLPEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTS
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What To Read Next
2211295+hockey-puck-and-stick.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Northern Lakes Lightning lose two
The team is now 11-6-1
February 10, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Josie Harguth.jpg
Prep
Gymnastics: Harguth captures all-around title
The Pequot Lakes senior got first with a score of 33.9
February 09, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL Girls Bball 1-31 1.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: Patriots win three straight, now 16-1
Pequot Lakes topped Perham, Park Rapids and Rocori
February 09, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PRB Girls Basketball Mimi Bueckers.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: Pine River-Backus girls top Cardinals, fall to Wolves
The Tigers are now 10-8
February 09, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal