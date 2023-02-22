99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pequot Lakes' Josie Harguth qualifies for 3rd state gymnastics trip

Senior finishes second on balance beam at the Section 8-2A Championship

State gym qualifiers.jpg
Pequot Lakes senior Josie Harguth, right, poses with Brainerd Warrior gymnastics teammate Brenna Deason and coach Jessica Lofrano-Larson after Harguth and Deason qualified for the state meet Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Contributed
By Peter Mohs
February 22, 2023 04:57 PM

ST. CLOUD — Pequot Lakes senior Josie Harguth qualified for her third straight state meet trip for the Brainerd Warrior gymnastics team after finishing second on the balance beam at the Section 8-2A Championship Saturday, Feb. 18, in St. Cloud.

Harguth earned a 9.3 score on beam to place second behind section all-around champion Taylar Schaefer of St. Cloud Tech.

“I finished first on beam at sections as a sophomore, and was a runner-up the past two years,” Harguth said. “I’m proud of my finishes since we have a tough section on beam. (Brainerd) also has a strong lineup on beam, and that helps push me.”

Brainerd’s Anaka Schroeder, a Pequot Lakes junior, finished fifth in the all-around with a 34.6 followed by Harguth’s sixth place 34.525. Their performances helped the Warriors place third as a team.

The Class 2A state individual meet is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.

“I’m hoping to do well (at state) and end my career on a high note since it’s my last beam routine (as a high school gymnast),” Harguth said.

Team scores: 1-St. Cloud Tech 145.7, 2-Monticello 140.625, 3-Brainerd 138.825, 4-Sartell 136.7, 5-Alexandria 134.15, 6-Bemidji 134, 7-Sauk Rapids 130.5, 8-Moorhead 123.2

Vault: 1-Taylar Schaefer (SCT) 9.9, 3-Brenna Deason (Brd) 9.325, 18-Lauren Castle (Brd) 8.825, 20-Anaka Schroder (Brd) 8.75, 31-Ella Dircks (Brd) 8.375, 40-Josie Harguth (Brd) 7.95

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Schaefer 9.175, 11-Harguth 8.5, 14-Schroeder 8.325, 19-Sophia White (Br) 8.075, 22-Sydnie Jones 7.975, 38-Ava Antonsen (Brd) 6.875

Balance beam: 1-Schaefer 9.475, 2-Josie Harguth (Brd) 9.3, 6-Deason 8.825, 9-Schroeder (Brd) 8.6, 13-Evi Helsene 8.35, 23-Castle 7.95

Floor exercise: 1-Schaefer 9.625, 8-Castle 9.05, 13-Schroeder 8.925, 15-Meghan Wirtz (Brd) 8.85, 16-Harguth 8.775, 19-Dircks 8.55

All-around: 1-Schaefer 38.175, 5-Schroeder 34.6, 6-Harguth 34.525

Pete Mohs, Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal publisher, may be reached at 218-855-5855 or pete.mohs@brainerddispatch.com. Follow him on Facebook.

