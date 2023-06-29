Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Pequot Lakes golfers named to all-conference team

Patriots won the Class 2A state title June 14

PL Golf All-Conference.jpg
Pequot Lakes golfers Morgan Krieger, left, Isabel Larson, Annie Neva, Charlee Sullivan and Genevieve Birkeland pose with their all-conference plaques. Krieger and Neva were named to the all-conference team, while Larson, Birkeland and Sullivan were honorable mentions for the team that won the Class 2A state title.
Contributed
Today at 1:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes golfers Morgan Krieger, left, Isabel Larson, Annie Neva, Charlee Sullivan and Genevieve Birkeland pose with their all-conference plaques.

Krieger and Neva were named to the all-conference team, while Larson, Birkeland and Sullivan were honorable mentions for the team that won the Class 2A state title.

