Pequot Lakes Diamond Club awarded scholarship

The scholarship will go towards helping more players participate

Pequot Lakes Diamond Club.jpg
From left: Eli Martini, MYAS programming coordinator Adam Cook, Pequot Lakes Diamond Club President Jeremy Nordby, MYAS Executive Director Dawson Blanck, Tanner Jasman and Soren Nordby pose with the club's $1,000 scholarship check.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes Diamond Club were recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Minnesota Youth Athletic Services and Gopher State Baseball.

The scholarship will go towards helping pay for Diamond Club players that are financially unable to participate.

The Pequot Lakes Diamond Club serves traveling baseball and softball teams in the Pequot Lakes area for ages 9U through 16U.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

