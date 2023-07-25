Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pequot Lakes clay shooting team wraps up season

Alaina Kinney places 19th at state tournament

2023 Varsity Conference Team.jpeg
From left, the 2023 Pequot Lakes varsity conference clay target team included Alaina Kinney, Jack Haar, Clay Erickson, Isaac Fjeseth and Avery Larson.
Contributed / Sara Crabb-Erickson
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — The 2023 Pequot Lakes clay target team wrapped up the season Monday, June 19, at the Alexandria meet.

With a total of 60 participants on the team, athletes were able to participate in the Bemidji, Park Rapids and Alexandria meets throughout their season.

This year was the first year the Pequot Lakes team offered sporting clays to athletes.

The sporting clays team included Levi Bengtson, Brandon Conklin, Mason Cummings, Jarrett Freking, Avery Larson, Mathew Melberg, Caleb Olson, Wesley Ruuhela, and Jaxon Woodman.

Throughout the practice, reserve and competition weeks, as well as the meets, the following shooters hit 25 out of 25 (a straight 25) targets:

Jaiden Biley, Clay Erickson (four times), Freking, Jayden Fuchs, Jack Haar, Michael Haar (two times), Alaina Kinney (three times), Noah Laporte, Larson, Eli Martini (two times), Mathew Melberg, William Melberg, Dalton Moorhouse, Westen Moorhouse (three times), Grayson Schmidt, Woodman and Lilli Young.

Alaina Kinney.jpg
Alaina Kinney earned a trip to the state tournament in June as a top 100 shooter in the state for female shooters. At the state tournament she placed 19th overall with a score of 96/100 among female shooters.
Contributed / Sara Crabb-Erickson

Conklin hit 50 out of 50 (a straight 50) during competition week. When shooters reach this achievement, they receive a patch to put on their shooting vests.

The Mid-State Conference meet was held in May at the Lakeshore Conservation Club. Pequot Lakes was able to send their top five varsity shooters and their top five junior varsity shooters.

To be on the varsity team, a student needs to average 18/25 or 36/50 each week during the five weeks of competition.

The varsity team took third place that day and included Erickson, Isaac Fjeseth, Jack Haar, Kinney and Larson.

Kinney and Erickson were in the top 10 for shooters that day and both earned All-Conference honors.

Jack Haar and Fjeseth were in the top 20 shooters that day and both earned Honorable Mention All-Conference.

The junior varsity team took first place and included Anthony Carvelli, Jackson Olsen, Olson, Brak Schramm and Woodman. Woodman took second place overall in the junior varsity group of shooters and Olsen took third overall.

Due to Kinney's high scores during five weeks of competition, she earned a trip to the state tournament in June as a top 100 shooter in the state for female shooters. At the state tournament she placed 19th overall with a score of 96/100 among female shooters.

