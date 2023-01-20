STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pequot Lakes athletes bag groceries for fundraiser

Pequot Lakes tennis and basketball players raise funds at Cub Foods in Baxter

GB-Tennis Fundraiser.jpeg
The Pequot Lakes girls basketball team recently spent the day at Cub Foods in Baxter for a grocery bagging fundraiser. Coaches Brian Lempola and Monica Sergent expressed their gratitude for staff and customers who supported their efforts.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 20, 2023 03:01 PM
Tennis group.jpg
The Pequot Lakes girls tennis team recently spent the day at Cub Foods in Baxter for a grocery bagging fundraiser. Coaches Brian Lempola and Monica Sergent expressed their gratitude for staff and customers who supported their efforts.
Contributed

BAXTER — The Pequot Lakes girls tennis and girls basketball teams recently spent the day at Cub Foods in Baxter for a grocery bagging fundraiser.

Coaches Brian Lempola and Monica Sergent expressed their gratitude for staff and customers who supported their efforts.

