Pequot Lakes athletes bag groceries for fundraiser
Pequot Lakes tennis and basketball players raise funds at Cub Foods in Baxter
We are part of The Trust Project.
BAXTER — The Pequot Lakes girls tennis and girls basketball teams recently spent the day at Cub Foods in Baxter for a grocery bagging fundraiser.
Coaches Brian Lempola and Monica Sergent expressed their gratitude for staff and customers who supported their efforts.
