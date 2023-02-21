99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Northern Lakes Lightning boys quarterfinal playoff game postponed

Lightning will host Willmar Cardinals at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, instead

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 21, 2023

BREEZY POINT — The Section 6A quarterfinal boys hockey game between the Northern Lakes Lightning and Willmar Cardinals scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, is postponed.

The game will be played at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Breezy Point Sports Center.

