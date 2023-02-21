Northern Lakes Lightning boys quarterfinal playoff game postponed
Lightning will host Willmar Cardinals at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, instead
BREEZY POINT — The Section 6A quarterfinal boys hockey game between the Northern Lakes Lightning and Willmar Cardinals scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, is postponed.
The game will be played at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Breezy Point Sports Center.
Pine River area columnists share more tips for cleaner living
Areas could see more or less snow by Thursday night
Students achievements recognized
The district expects an influx of middle school students needing IEP services beginning in the 2023-24 school year