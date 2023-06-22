Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Minnesota Hockey Camps seek training interns

Interns will work with athletes from 9 to 18 years old

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

BREEZY POINT — Minnesota Hockey Camps at Breezy Point Sports is seeking athletic training interns to help with coverage at its developmental summer camps.

Interns can grow as an athletic trainer by working with hockey players ranging from 9 to 18 years old and dealing with both orthopedic and general medical conditions. They will be responsible for caring for injured campers and helping those campers return safely to competition.

Camps are June 18 to July 1 and July 16 to August 19, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. During rotation, interns are provided with free room and board.

To qualify for the internship, candidates must be CPR and first aid certified and be completing coursework for an athletic training degree or planning to take the Athletic Training BOC exam. Newly certified Athletic Trainers are welcome to apply.

For more information or to apply, contact Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Athletic Trainer Donovan Tiberg, Donovan.tiberg@cuyunamed.org, or 715-977-0315.

Read more Northern Lakes Lightning Boys Hockey news

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
