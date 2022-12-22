Gymnastics: Warrior gymnasts open season

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Warrior gymnastics team opened its season by finishing seventh out of eight teams at the Dave Maras Holiday Invitational Saturday, Dec. 17, in Brainerd.

Anaka Schroeder

Pequot Lakes junior Anaka Schroeder led the Warriors on the bars with an 8.05 score. Another Pequot Lakes junior, Brooke Hennies, was 28th with 7.6.

The Warriors were scheduled to face Willmar Tuesday, Dec. 20, and then return to action Thursday, Jan. 5 at Alexandria.

Team Scores: 1-Lakeville South 142.55, 2-Big Lake 141.30, 3-Detroit Lakes 139.55, 4-Owatonna 139.65, 5-Melrose 136.35, 6-Lakeville North 134.50, 7-Brainerd 130.55, 8-Moorhead 116.80

Vault: 1-Alexa Drew (Lakeville South) 9.65, 3-Brenna Deason (Brd) 9.5, 14-Sophia White (Brd) 8.5, 14-Ella Dircks (Brd) 8.5, 16-Sydney Jones (Brd) 8.4, 18-Lauren Castle (Brd) 8.15

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Gabby Whitworth (DL), 21-Anaka Schroeder (Brd) 8.05, 26-Ava Antonsen (Brd) 7.75, 27-Jones 7.65, 28-Brooke Hennies 7.6, 29-White 7.55

Balance beam: 1-Courtney Althaus (M) 9.25, 16-White 7.65, 17-Castle 7.6, 17-Dircks 7.6, 18-Marin Ellingson (Brd) 7.05, 28-Tatum Christophersen (Brd) 5.05

Floor exercise: 1-Whitworth 9.45, 9-Castle 9.05, 15-Tia Bruggeman (Brd) 8.65, 16-Dircks 8.6, 19-Ellingson 8.4, 20-Megan Wirtz (Brd) 8.35