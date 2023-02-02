99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Gymnastics: Schroeder wins beam title

Josie Harguth was second in the all-around

Anaka Schroeder
February 02, 2023 01:57 PM
Pequot Lakes junior Anaka Schroeder won the balance beam to help the Brainerd Warriors in a 136.85 to 135.95 Central Lakes Conference gymnastics loss to the Sartell Sabres.

Schroeder, who finished third in the all-around, won the beam with an 8.8. Pequot Lakes senior Josie Harguth, who was second in the all-around, placed third on beam for the Warriors with an 8.6.

Brainerd, 2-2 overall, was scheduled to face Bemidji Tuesday, Jan. 31, and then compete at Fergus Falls Thursday, Feb. 2.

Sartell 136.85, Brainerd 135.95

Vault: 1-Lainey Stavish (Sar) 9.5, 2-Brenna Deason (Brd) 9.3, 5t-Lauren Castle (Brd) 8.8, 5t-Ella Dircks 8.8, 8-Anaka Schroeder 8.1, 9-Josie Harguth 8.05

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Sophia White (Brd) 8.6, 5-Sydney Jones (Brd) 7.95, 6-Ava Antonsen (Brd) 7.9, 8-Harguth 7.65, 9-Schroeder 7.55

Balance beam: 1-Schroeder 8.8, 3-Harguth 8.6, 5-White 8.35, 6-Deason 8.35, 9-Castle 7.7

Floor exercise: 1-Castle 9.1, 2-Meghan Wirtz (Brd) 8.75, 5-Harguth 8.5, 6-Dircks 8.4

All-around: 1-Makenna Hauck (Sar) 33.0, 2-Harguth 32.8, 3-Schroeder 32.4

