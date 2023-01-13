Gymnastics: Harguth wins all-around
The Pequot Lakes senior led the team to a win over Alexandria
Pequot Lakes senior Josie Harguth finished first in the all-around competition with a score of 34.425 to lead the Brainerd Warriors to a 136.925 to 129.9 Central Lakes Conference gymnastics victory over the Alexandria Cardinals Thursday, Jan. 5.
Harguth was helped with a first-place 9.45 on beam. She was second on bars. Pequot Lakes junior Anaka Schroeder placed second in the all-around with a 33.45. She was second on floor with a 9.0 and third on beam with a 7.7.
The Warriors, 2-0 overall, are scheduled to host the St. Cloud Crush at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.