Gymnastics: Harguth wins all-around

Pequot Lakes senior Josie Harguth finished first in the all-around competition with a score of 34.425 to lead the Brainerd Warriors to a 136.925 to 129.9 Central Lakes Conference gymnastics victory over the Alexandria Cardinals Thursday, Jan. 5.

Harguth was helped with a first-place 9.45 on beam. She was second on bars. Pequot Lakes junior Anaka Schroeder placed second in the all-around with a 33.45. She was second on floor with a 9.0 and third on beam with a 7.7.

The Warriors, 2-0 overall, are scheduled to host the St. Cloud Crush at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

Brainerd 136.925, Alexandia 129.9

Vault: 1-Brenna Deason (Brd) 9.65, 4-Anaka Schroeder (Brd) 8.7, 8-Ella Dircks (Brd) 8.6, 9-Lauren Castle 8.55, 10-Josie Harguth 8.45

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Sophia White (Brd) 8.45, 2-Harguth 8.325, 4-Anaka Schroeder 8.050, 8-Ava Antonsen 7.65,

Balance beam: 1-Harguth 9.45, 2-Castle 8.7, 3-Schroeder 7.7, 4-White 7.6, 8-Dircks 7.05

Floor exercise: 1-Castle 9.3, 2-Schroeder 9.0, 3-Meghan Wirtz (Brd) 8.9, 8-Tia Bruggeman (Brd) 8.3, 9-Harguth 8.2