Sports | Prep
Gymnastics: Harguth, Schroeder pace Warriors

female gymnast on balance beam
female gymnast on balance beam at artistic gymnastics
sportpoint/sportpoint - stock.adobe.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 26, 2023 01:57 PM
ANOKA — Pequot Lakes senior Josie Harguth led the Brainerd Warriors gymnastics team with a 33.3 score to finish 14th overall in the all-around competition - helping the Warriors finish sixth at the Tornado Tumble Invite Saturday, Jan. 21.

Pequot Lakes junior Anaka Schroeder finished 15th in the all-around for the Warriors with a 33.05.

Hopkins finished first with 144.9 while Brainerd totalled 135.4. The Warriors are scheduled to compete at Sartell Friday, Jan. 27.

Team Scores: 1-Hopkins 144.9, 2-Monticello 142.6, 3-Anoka 139.1, 4-Elk River/Zimmerman 138.65, 5-St. Michael-Albertville 137.8 6-Brainerd 135.4, 7-Chisago Lakes 129.7, 8-Minneapolis Southwest 126.55

Vault: 1-NyashSymone Britt (H) 9.5, 2-Brenna Deason (Brd) 9.45, Ella Dircks (Brd) 8.6, Anaka Schroeder (Brd) 8.6, Lauren Castle (Brd) 8.3, Josie Harguth (Brd) 8.2

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Annabelle Speers (H) 9.6, Harguth 8.05, Sophia White (Brd) 7.9, Evi Helsene (Brd) 7.6, Ava Antonsen (Brd) 7.15, Schroeder 6.9

Balance beam: 1-Britt 9.15, 9-Helsene 8.7, Schroeder 8.65, Castle 8.3, Harguth 8.15, Deason 8.05

Floor exercise: 1-Speers 9.5, Castle 9.15, Wirtz 9.0, Schroeder 8.9, Harguth 8.9, Tia Bruggeman (Brd) 8.2

All-around: 1-Speers 37.5, 14-Harguth 33.3, 15-Schroeder 33.05

