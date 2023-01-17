STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Gymnastics: Harguth leads Warriors to win

Anaka Schroeder was second on beam with 8.9.

Josie Harguth.jpg
Pequot Lakes senior Josie Harguth performs on the beam against Sauk Rapids on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Conrad Engstrom
January 17, 2023 03:01 PM
BRAINERD – Pequot Lakes senior Josie Harguth won the all-around title as the Brainerd Warrior gymnastics team earned a 135.225 to 127.750 Central Lakes Conference win over Sauk Rapids Friday, Jan. 13.

Harguth won the floor event with an 8.8 score and was first on the beam with a 9.3. Harguth was third on bars with a 7.95 and fifth on the vault with an 8.35.

“We just went out there and had fun,” Harguth said. “We were not really focused on the scores. We were just trying to put our best routines out there and be a close team.

“I felt like I put up my best beam routine. I kind of hit all my routines tonight for me personally. So that was exciting. I just went out there and gave it my all.”

Pequot Lakes’ Anaka Schroeder was second on beam with 8.9.

Brainerd, 3-1 overall, is scheduled to compete Saturday, Jan. 21, at Anoka.

Brainerd 135.225, Sauk Rapids 127.750

Vault: 1-Brenna Deason (Brd) 9.45, T2-Ella Dircks (Brd) 8.95, 3-Lauren Castle (Brd) 8.65, 5-Josie Harguth (Brd) 8.35, 7-Meghan Wirtz (Brd) 8.2

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Liberty Kosloski (SR) 8.15, 2-Sophia White (Brd) 8.0, 3-Harguth 7.95, 4-Deason 7.85, 5-Kayley Miles (Brd) 7.5, T7-Ava Antonsen (Brd) 7.0

Balance beam: 1-Harguth 9.3, 2-Anaka Schroeder (Brd) 8.9, 4-Castle 8.3, 5-Deason 8.225, 7-White 7.35

Floor exercise: 1-Harguth 8.8, 2-Dircks 8.625, 3-Wirtz 8.2, T4-Castle 8.175, 7-Miles 7.65

All-around: 1-Harguth 34.4

Schroeder finishes 2nd

Anaka Schroeder.jpg
Anaka Schroeder
Contributed

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Schroeder finished second in the all-around in the Warriors 142.3 to 139.3 loss to St. Cloud.

Schroeder was also second on the beam with a 9.15. Harguth placed fourth on the uneven bars and balance beam and was fifth in floor exercise.

St. Cloud 142.3, Brainerd 139.3

Vault: 1-Taylar Schaefer (SC) 9.625, 2-Brenna Deason (Brd) 9.55, 3-Lauren Castle (Brd) 9.2, 8-Anaka Schroeder (Brd) 8.8, 9-Evi Helsene (Brd) 8.65

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Schaefer 9.15, 4-Josie Harguth (Brd) 8.0, 5-White 7.95, 6-Schroeder 7.8, 9-Helsene 7.45

Balance beam: 1-Schaefer 9.4, 2-Schroeder 9.15, 4-Harguth 8.975, 6-Castle 8.7, 10-White 7.4

Floor exercise: 1-Schaefer 9.45, 2-Castle 9.3, 4-Schroeder 9.15, 5-Harguth 8.95, 7-Megan Wirtz 8.775, 9-White 8.0

All-around: 1-Schaefer 37.625, 2-Schroeder 34.9, 3-White 31.8

