Gymnastics: Harguth captures all-around title
The Pequot Lakes senior got first with a score of 33.9
Pequot Lakes senior Josie Harguth won the all-around title with a score of 33.9 to help the Brainerd Warriors gymnastics team tab a 137.85 to 131.95 win over the Fergus Falls Otters Friday, Feb. 3.
Harguth got first on the bars with an 8.35. Anaka Schroeder, a Pequot Lakes junior, recorded a 33.5 all-around score to finish in second place.
Brainerd, 3-3 overall, is scheduled to host the Central Lakes Conference championships at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd 137.85, Fergus Falls 131.95
Vault: 1-Brenna Deason (Brd) 9.35, 2-Anaka Schroeder (Brd) 8.9, 4-Ella Dircks (Brd) 8.75, 9-Lauren Castle (Brd) 8.3, 10-Josie Harguth 8.050
Uneven parallel bars: 1-Harguth 8.35, 1-Sophia White 8.35, 3-Sydney Jones 7.8, 8-Schroeder 7.55
Balance beam: 1-Deason 9.4, 2-Harguth 8.75, 4-Castle 8.4, 6-Schroeder 8.3, 7-Evi Helsene 8.15
Floor exercise: 1-Castle (Brd) 9.1, 2-Dircks 8.8, 3-Schroeder 8.75, 4-Harguth 8.75, 7-Wirtz 8.2
All-around: 1-Harguth 33.9, 2-Schroeder 33.5
Harguth sparks Warriors
On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Harguth scored a first-place 9.35 on beam to lead the visiting Warriors to a 137.675 to 136.025 victory over the Bemidji Lumberjacks.
Schroeder collected 32.125 total points to finish second in the all-around for Brainerd.