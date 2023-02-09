Gymnastics: Harguth captures all-around title

Pequot Lakes senior Josie Harguth won the all-around title with a score of 33.9 to help the Brainerd Warriors gymnastics team tab a 137.85 to 131.95 win over the Fergus Falls Otters Friday, Feb. 3.

Harguth got first on the bars with an 8.35. Anaka Schroeder, a Pequot Lakes junior, recorded a 33.5 all-around score to finish in second place.

Brainerd, 3-3 overall, is scheduled to host the Central Lakes Conference championships at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

Brainerd 137.85, Fergus Falls 131.95

Vault: 1-Brenna Deason (Brd) 9.35, 2-Anaka Schroeder (Brd) 8.9, 4-Ella Dircks (Brd) 8.75, 9-Lauren Castle (Brd) 8.3, 10-Josie Harguth 8.050

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Harguth 8.35, 1-Sophia White 8.35, 3-Sydney Jones 7.8, 8-Schroeder 7.55

Balance beam: 1-Deason 9.4, 2-Harguth 8.75, 4-Castle 8.4, 6-Schroeder 8.3, 7-Evi Helsene 8.15

Floor exercise: 1-Castle (Brd) 9.1, 2-Dircks 8.8, 3-Schroeder 8.75, 4-Harguth 8.75, 7-Wirtz 8.2

All-around: 1-Harguth 33.9, 2-Schroeder 33.5

Harguth sparks Warriors

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Harguth scored a first-place 9.35 on beam to lead the visiting Warriors to a 137.675 to 136.025 victory over the Bemidji Lumberjacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schroeder collected 32.125 total points to finish second in the all-around for Brainerd.

Brainerd 137.675, Bemidji 136.025

Vault: 1-Ella Dirks (Brd) 8.95, 2-Evi Helsene (Brd) 8.8, 5-Brenna Deason (Brd) 8.55, 5-Lauren Castle (Brd) 8.55, 8-Anaka Schroeder (Brd) 8.35

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Aubrey DeWitt (Bem) 8.7, 3-Sophia White (Brd) 8.2, 5-Josie Harguth (Brd) 8.1, 6-Ava Antonen (Brd) 8.05, 7-Anaka Schroeder 8.025, 8-Sydney Jones (Brd) 7.8

Balance beam: 1-Josie Harguth 9.35, 2-Evi Helsene 9.05, 5-Brenna Deason 8.5, 8-Anaka Schroeder 7.85, 10-Lauren Castle 7.475

Floor exercise: 1-Chloe Workman (Bem) 9.3, 2-Lauren Castle 9.0, 3-Ella Dircks 8.95, 4-Josie Harguth 8.9, T5-Meghan Wirtz (Brd) 8.85, 10-Anaka Schroeder 7.9