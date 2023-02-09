99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Gymnastics: Harguth captures all-around title

The Pequot Lakes senior got first with a score of 33.9

Josie Harguth.jpg
Josie Harguth
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 09, 2023 04:57 PM
Pequot Lakes senior Josie Harguth won the all-around title with a score of 33.9 to help the Brainerd Warriors gymnastics team tab a 137.85 to 131.95 win over the Fergus Falls Otters Friday, Feb. 3.

Harguth got first on the bars with an 8.35. Anaka Schroeder, a Pequot Lakes junior, recorded a 33.5 all-around score to finish in second place.

Brainerd, 3-3 overall, is scheduled to host the Central Lakes Conference championships at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

Brainerd 137.85, Fergus Falls 131.95

Vault: 1-Brenna Deason (Brd) 9.35, 2-Anaka Schroeder (Brd) 8.9, 4-Ella Dircks (Brd) 8.75, 9-Lauren Castle (Brd) 8.3, 10-Josie Harguth 8.050

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Harguth 8.35, 1-Sophia White 8.35, 3-Sydney Jones 7.8, 8-Schroeder 7.55

Balance beam: 1-Deason 9.4, 2-Harguth 8.75, 4-Castle 8.4, 6-Schroeder 8.3, 7-Evi Helsene 8.15

Floor exercise: 1-Castle (Brd) 9.1, 2-Dircks 8.8, 3-Schroeder 8.75, 4-Harguth 8.75, 7-Wirtz 8.2

All-around: 1-Harguth 33.9, 2-Schroeder 33.5

Harguth sparks Warriors

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Harguth scored a first-place 9.35 on beam to lead the visiting Warriors to a 137.675 to 136.025 victory over the Bemidji Lumberjacks.

Schroeder collected 32.125 total points to finish second in the all-around for Brainerd.

Brainerd 137.675, Bemidji 136.025

Vault: 1-Ella Dirks (Brd) 8.95, 2-Evi Helsene (Brd) 8.8, 5-Brenna Deason (Brd) 8.55, 5-Lauren Castle (Brd) 8.55, 8-Anaka Schroeder (Brd) 8.35

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Aubrey DeWitt (Bem) 8.7, 3-Sophia White (Brd) 8.2, 5-Josie Harguth (Brd) 8.1, 6-Ava Antonen (Brd) 8.05, 7-Anaka Schroeder 8.025, 8-Sydney Jones (Brd) 7.8

Balance beam: 1-Josie Harguth 9.35, 2-Evi Helsene 9.05, 5-Brenna Deason 8.5, 8-Anaka Schroeder 7.85, 10-Lauren Castle 7.475

Floor exercise: 1-Chloe Workman (Bem) 9.3, 2-Lauren Castle 9.0, 3-Ella Dircks 8.95, 4-Josie Harguth 8.9, T5-Meghan Wirtz (Brd) 8.85, 10-Anaka Schroeder 7.9

All-around: 1-Aubrey Dewitt (Bem) 34.775, 2-Anaka Schroeder 32.125, 4-Josie Harguth 26.35, 5-Lauren Castle 25.025

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
