Gymnastics: Harguth a steady performer on beam for Warriors

Brainerd Warrior Gymnastics

PL students with Warrior gymnasts.jpg
Pequot Lakes students on the Brainerd Warrior gymnastics team include, front row from left: Anaka Schroeder and Payton Nations. Back row: Josie Harguth, Tatum Christophersen and Brook Hennies.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro
By Peter Mohs
December 17, 2022 01:01 PM
BRAINERD — Pequot Lakes senior Josie Harguth has become a steady performer on the balance beam in recent years for the Brainerd Warrior gymnastics team.

“Josie qualified for state on beam the last two years and we are so excited to have her back for one more season,” said Warrior coach Jessica Lofrano-Larson, whose team was scheduled to open the season at Bemidji on Tuesday, Dec. 13. “She's been our varsity beam anchor for a few years now, and I anticipate her staying in that spot. It's not just that she has a great beam routine, but it's how she handles the pressure of being in that anchor spot that I really rely on as a coach.”

Lofrano-Larson adds that Harguth provides leadership on her team.

“She's a smart, level-headed athlete and she's not easily rattled by pressure or stress,” the coach said. “She has a great attitude that really helps create a positive atmosphere for our team. Josie has been consistently in our bars and beam lineups, but she's also put in a lot of work on floor and vault over the last year and I would anticipate seeing her competing all-around in some capacity this year.”

Other Pequot Lakes students competing in the Brainerd gymnastics program this season include juniors Anaka Schroeder and Brook Hennies; freshman Tatum Christophersen; and eighth-grader Payton Nations.

Last season, Harguth advanced to state with a score of 9.4 on the balance beam at the Section 8-2A meet. Her finish helped the Warriors place third in section team competition behind Bemidji and St. Cloud Tech. Harguth then finished 36th overall with a score of 8.5 on the balance beam at the Class 2A state individual meet in St. Paul.

By Peter Mohs
