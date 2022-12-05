Gymnastics: Five Pequot athletes compete for Warriors

BRAINERD — Pequot Lakes students competing on this season’s Brainerd Warrior gymnastics team include: Josie Hargruth, Anaka Schroeder, Tatum Christophersen, Brook Hennies and Payton Nations.

Last season as a junior, Harguth advanced to state with a score of 9.4 on the balance beam at the Section 8-2A meet. Her finish helped Brainerd place third in section team competition behind Bemidji and St. Cloud Tech.

Harguth then finished 36th overall with a score of 8.5 on the balance beam at the Class 2A state individual meet in St. Paul.

At the Central Lakes Conference meet, Harguth and Schroeder helped the Warriors finish second overall as Harguth tied for seventh on the balance beam and was ninth on the uneven parallel bars. Schroeder was ninth on floor exercise and all-around, 16th on the vault and 30th on beam.

The Warriors are scheduled to open the season at Bemidji Tuesday, Dec. 13.

December

13 - Brainerd/Pequot Lakes at Bemidji 6 p.m.

15 - Sauk Rapids-Rice at Brainerd/Pequot Lakes 6 p.m.

17 - Brainerd/Pequot Lakes Invitational 11 a.m.

20 - Willmar at Brainerd/Pequot Lakes 6 p.m.

January

5 - Brainerd/Pequot Lakes at Alexandria 6 p.m.

12 - St. Cloud Crush at Brainerd/Pequot Lakes 6 p.m.

21 - Brainerd/Pequot Lakes at Anoka Invitational 11 a.m.

26 - Brainerd/Pequot Lakes at Sartell 6 p.m.

February

2 - Brainerd/Pequot Lakes at Fergus Falls 6 p.m.