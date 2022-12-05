Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Gymnastics: Five Pequot athletes compete for Warriors

Pequot Lakes senior Josie Harguth is coming off a state berth in the balance beam

December 05, 2022 02:01 PM
BRAINERD — Pequot Lakes students competing on this season’s Brainerd Warrior gymnastics team include: Josie Hargruth, Anaka Schroeder, Tatum Christophersen, Brook Hennies and Payton Nations.

Last season as a junior, Harguth advanced to state with a score of 9.4 on the balance beam at the Section 8-2A meet. Her finish helped Brainerd place third in section team competition behind Bemidji and St. Cloud Tech.

Harguth then finished 36th overall with a score of 8.5 on the balance beam at the Class 2A state individual meet in St. Paul.

At the Central Lakes Conference meet, Harguth and Schroeder helped the Warriors finish second overall as Harguth tied for seventh on the balance beam and was ninth on the uneven parallel bars. Schroeder was ninth on floor exercise and all-around, 16th on the vault and 30th on beam.

The Warriors are scheduled to open the season at Bemidji Tuesday, Dec. 13.

December

13 - Brainerd/Pequot Lakes at Bemidji 6 p.m.

15 - Sauk Rapids-Rice at Brainerd/Pequot Lakes 6 p.m.

17 - Brainerd/Pequot Lakes Invitational 11 a.m.

20 - Willmar at Brainerd/Pequot Lakes 6 p.m.

January

5 - Brainerd/Pequot Lakes at Alexandria 6 p.m.

12 - St. Cloud Crush at Brainerd/Pequot Lakes 6 p.m.

21 - Brainerd/Pequot Lakes at Anoka Invitational 11 a.m.

26 - Brainerd/Pequot Lakes at Sartell 6 p.m.

February

2 - Brainerd/Pequot Lakes at Fergus Falls 6 p.m.

11 - Brainerd/Pequot Lakes (conference championship) 1 p.m.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
