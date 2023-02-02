Girls Hockey: Northern Lakes tops Breckinridge, Detroit Lakes

BRECKENRIDGE — Rose Aldridge scored two goals and added an assist for the Northern Lakes Lightning in a 7-3 victory over Breckenridge-Wahpenton Friday, Jan. 27.

“I thought the team played very well,” Lightning coach Bryan Boreen said. “We did a good job getting pucks and bodies to the net, creating scoring from a variety of players”

Kiana Landt, and Isabella Lee each added a goal and an assist. Geselle McLaughlin, Kambria Thompson and Corah Meschke also scored for the Lightning.

Northern Lakes’ Rebekah Deemer finished with 13 saves.

“Defensively we were solid,” Boreen said. “Unfortunately we did give up another power play goal, but were able to kill off a 5-on-3.”

Breckenridge-Wahpeton 1 1 1 -- 3

Northern Lakes 2 4 1 -- 7

First period: NL-Rose Aldridge (Isabella Lee) 5;51; BW-Kolle Schuler (Ava Schuler) 7:38; NL-Kiana Landt (Aldridge, Jenan Stoerzinger) ppg 11:00

Second period: NL-Geselle McLaughlin (Stoerzinger) 3:57; NL-Kambria Thompson (Myah Reuper) 6:44; NL-Aldridge 9:03; BW-Reagan Wohlers (Kennedy Schuler, Alison Hoerer) ppg 9:34, NL-Corah Meschke (McLaughlin) 15:12

Third period: NL-Lee (Landt, Ava Marta) 0:58; BW-K. Schuler (A. Schulder, Anabel Pausch) 2:50

Shots on goal: NL 40, BW 16

Goalies: NL-Rebekah Deemer (13 saves); BW- (33 saves)

Overall: NL 6-14.

Lightning 9, Lakers 1

BREEZY POINT — Aldridge netted a hat trick and assisted on another goal to lead the Northern Lakes Lightning to a 9-1 Mid-State Conference victory over Detroit Lakes Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The Lightning defeated the Lakers by the same score Jan. 5.

Sarah Maroney recorded 14 saves as the Lightning broke a three-game losing streak.

Ava Merta notched a goal and three assists.

Detroit Lakes 0 0 1 -- 1

Northern Lakes 6 1 2 -- 9

First period: NL-Rose Aldridge (Isabella Lee, Jasmyn Germain) 14:12; NL-Aldridge (Ava Merta); NL- Germain (Aldridge, Merta) 8:58; NL-Kambria Thompson (Jayden Wodarz, Brooklyn Diederich) 9:29; NL-Aldridge (Merta, Jerret Tietz) 3:13; NL-Merta (Aldridge, Lee) 2:58

Second period: NL-Corah Meschke (Jenna Stoerzinger) 11:11

Third period: NL-Maya Christensen (Regan Olgan, Natalie Stuever) 14:26; DL-Rahde (Thorsteinger) ppg 5:50; NL-Megan Muller (Stoerzinger) :55

Shots on goal: NL 46, DL 15