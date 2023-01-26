STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Hockey: Northern Lakes loses three

The Lightning are 4-14 overall

lightning-hockey-logo-1024.jpg
Lightning hockey logo
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 26, 2023
CROSBY — Isabella Lee scored the lone goal for the Northern Lakes Lightning as they fell 3-1 to the Willmar Cardinals Saturday, Jan. 21.

Rose Aldridge and Jerret Tietz each recorded an assist for the Lightning while Rebekah Demer stopped 22 of 25 shots.

Willmar 1 1 1 – 3

Northern Lakes 0 1 0 – 1

First period: W-Chloe Lourobery (Brigit Figenskao, Sophia Quinn) 6:59

Second period: W-Chloe Lourobery (McKenna Larson, Avery Quinn) 4:02, NL-Isabella Lee (Rose Aldridge, Jerret Tietz) 1:43

Third period: W-Chloe Lourobery (Sophia Quinn) 9:59

Shots on goal: NL 22, W 25

Goalies: NL-Rebekah Demer (22 saves); W-Erin Eilers (21 saves)

Overall: NL 4-14.

Cloquet 3, Lightning 2 (OT)

BREEZY POINT — Kiana Landt and Ava Merta each recorded a goal for the Northern Lakes Lightning in their 3-2 overtime loss to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Thursday, Jan. 19.

Rebekah Deemer saved 23 shots for the Lightning.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0 1 1 1 — 3

Northern Lakes 2 0 0 0 — 2

First period: NL-Kiana Landt (Jerrett Tietz) 7:45, NL-Ava Merta (Isabella Lee, Tietz) 0:02

Second period: CEC-Emma Welch (Reese Kuklinski) 4:31

Third period: CEC-Frankie Halverson (Taylor Wick, Allie Jones) 13:23

Overtime: CEC-Brayley Merrier 4:26

Shots on goal: NL 25, CEC 23

Goalies: NL-Rebekah Deemer (23 saves)

Moose Lake 5, Lightning 1

MOOSE LAKE — Corah Meschke’s goal on an assist from Landt and Jenna Steorzinger at the 4:49 mark of the second period cut Moose Lake’s lead to 2-1, but the Northern Lakes Lightning wouldn’t get closer in a 5-1 non-conference loss Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The Lightning finished with 28 shots and goaltender Teemer collected 31 saves.

Moose Lake 0 2 3 -- 5

Northern Lakes 0 1 0 -- 1

Shots on goal: NL 28, ML 36

Goalies: NL- Rebekah Teemer (31 saves)

By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
