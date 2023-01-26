Girls Hockey: Northern Lakes loses three
The Lightning are 4-14 overall
CROSBY — Isabella Lee scored the lone goal for the Northern Lakes Lightning as they fell 3-1 to the Willmar Cardinals Saturday, Jan. 21.
Rose Aldridge and Jerret Tietz each recorded an assist for the Lightning while Rebekah Demer stopped 22 of 25 shots.
Willmar 1 1 1 – 3
Northern Lakes 0 1 0 – 1
First period: W-Chloe Lourobery (Brigit Figenskao, Sophia Quinn) 6:59
Second period: W-Chloe Lourobery (McKenna Larson, Avery Quinn) 4:02, NL-Isabella Lee (Rose Aldridge, Jerret Tietz) 1:43
Third period: W-Chloe Lourobery (Sophia Quinn) 9:59
Shots on goal: NL 22, W 25
Goalies: NL-Rebekah Demer (22 saves); W-Erin Eilers (21 saves)
Overall: NL 4-14.
Cloquet 3, Lightning 2 (OT)
BREEZY POINT — Kiana Landt and Ava Merta each recorded a goal for the Northern Lakes Lightning in their 3-2 overtime loss to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Thursday, Jan. 19.
Rebekah Deemer saved 23 shots for the Lightning.
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0 1 1 1 — 3
Northern Lakes 2 0 0 0 — 2
First period: NL-Kiana Landt (Jerrett Tietz) 7:45, NL-Ava Merta (Isabella Lee, Tietz) 0:02
Second period: CEC-Emma Welch (Reese Kuklinski) 4:31
Third period: CEC-Frankie Halverson (Taylor Wick, Allie Jones) 13:23
Overtime: CEC-Brayley Merrier 4:26
Shots on goal: NL 25, CEC 23
Goalies: NL-Rebekah Deemer (23 saves)
Moose Lake 5, Lightning 1
MOOSE LAKE — Corah Meschke’s goal on an assist from Landt and Jenna Steorzinger at the 4:49 mark of the second period cut Moose Lake’s lead to 2-1, but the Northern Lakes Lightning wouldn’t get closer in a 5-1 non-conference loss Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The Lightning finished with 28 shots and goaltender Teemer collected 31 saves.