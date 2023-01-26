Girls Hockey: Northern Lakes loses three

CROSBY — Isabella Lee scored the lone goal for the Northern Lakes Lightning as they fell 3-1 to the Willmar Cardinals Saturday, Jan. 21.

Rose Aldridge and Jerret Tietz each recorded an assist for the Lightning while Rebekah Demer stopped 22 of 25 shots.

Willmar 1 1 1 – 3

Northern Lakes 0 1 0 – 1

First period: W-Chloe Lourobery (Brigit Figenskao, Sophia Quinn) 6:59

Second period: W-Chloe Lourobery (McKenna Larson, Avery Quinn) 4:02, NL-Isabella Lee (Rose Aldridge, Jerret Tietz) 1:43

Third period: W-Chloe Lourobery (Sophia Quinn) 9:59

Shots on goal: NL 22, W 25

Goalies: NL-Rebekah Demer (22 saves); W-Erin Eilers (21 saves)

Overall: NL 4-14.

Cloquet 3, Lightning 2 (OT)

BREEZY POINT — Kiana Landt and Ava Merta each recorded a goal for the Northern Lakes Lightning in their 3-2 overtime loss to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Thursday, Jan. 19.

Rebekah Deemer saved 23 shots for the Lightning.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0 1 1 1 — 3

Northern Lakes 2 0 0 0 — 2

First period: NL-Kiana Landt (Jerrett Tietz) 7:45, NL-Ava Merta (Isabella Lee, Tietz) 0:02

Second period: CEC-Emma Welch (Reese Kuklinski) 4:31

Third period: CEC-Frankie Halverson (Taylor Wick, Allie Jones) 13:23

Overtime: CEC-Brayley Merrier 4:26

Shots on goal: NL 25, CEC 23

Goalies: NL-Rebekah Deemer (23 saves)

Moose Lake 5, Lightning 1

MOOSE LAKE — Corah Meschke’s goal on an assist from Landt and Jenna Steorzinger at the 4:49 mark of the second period cut Moose Lake’s lead to 2-1, but the Northern Lakes Lightning wouldn’t get closer in a 5-1 non-conference loss Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The Lightning finished with 28 shots and goaltender Teemer collected 31 saves.

Moose Lake 0 2 3 -- 5

Northern Lakes 0 1 0 -- 1

Shots on goal: NL 28, ML 36