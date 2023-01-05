Girls Hockey: Northern Lakes loses in Litchfield, Hutchinson
Northern Lakes Girls Hockey
LITCHFIELD — Rebekah Deemer saved 29 of 32 shots for the Northern Lakes Lightning as they lost 3-0 to Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Wednesday Dec. 28.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2 0 1 – 3
Northern Lakes 0 0 0 – 0
First period: LDC-Krista Tormanen PPG 9:08, LDC-Amelia Benson (Olivia Robertson) PPG 13:37
Third period: LDC-Stella Hillmann (Krista Tormanen) PPG 1:34
Shots on goal: NL 20, LDC 32
Goalies: NL-Rebekah Deemer (29 saves); LDC-Janelle Quast (20 saves)Overall: NL 1-9.
Hutchinson 4, Northern Lakes 2
HUTCHINSON — Rebekah Deemer collected 23 saves and assisted on the Northern Lakes Lightnings’ second goal in a 4-2 loss to Hutchinson Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Geselle McLaughlin and Rose Aldridge scored the Lightnings’ two goals with assists from Ava Merta, Jenna Stoerzinger and Isabella Lee.
Hutchinson 1 2 1 -- 4
Northern Lakes 0 1 1 -- 2
First period: H-Adler Nelson 10:53
Second period: H-Nelson (Lily Docken, Brooke Hauan) 11:35; NL-Geselle McLaughlin (Ava Merta, Jenna Stoerzinger) 12:02; H-Addison Longie (Erin White, Elle Schweim) 15:01
Third period: H-Schweim (Longie) 0:36; NL-Rose Aldridge (Rebekah Deemer, Isabella Lee) 1:28
Shots on goal: NL 17, H 27
Goalies: NL-Rebekah Deemer (23 saves); H-Kaiden Fitterer (15 saves)
