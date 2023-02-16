99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Girls Hockey: Northern Lakes Lightning upset in section quarters

The Lightning's season ends with a 9-16 record.

Girls Hockey 2-9 4-copy.jpg
Northern Lakes goalie Rebekah Deemer knocks down a shot with her glove in the first period of the Lightning's postseason loss to Breckenridge/Wahpeton on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
February 16, 2023 01:57 PM

BREEZY POINT — Northern Lakes’ Jenna Stoerzinger tallied a goal and an assist for the No. 4 Lightning as they fell 6-3 to the No. 5 Breckenridge/Wahpeton Storm in the Section 6-1A Quarterfinals Thursday, Feb. 9, ending their season.

“I thought we played hard, but not a lot of bounces went our way,” head coach Bryan Boreen said. “We were a little jittery as stakes are high in the playoffs, and I think we let that get the better of us.”

Goalie Rebekah Deemer recorded 23 saves for Northern Lakes. Also scoring for the Lightning were Ava Merta and Natalie Stueven.

“Breckenridge-Wahpeton is a gritty team and they came better prepared and had a bit of a chip on their shoulder as we had beaten them twice already. It's really hard to beat a team three times in a season, and that held true for us,” Boreen said.

The Lightning finish with a record of 9-16 on the season.

“Overall, I am proud of how this team has stuck together and played with heart and determination. They are a fun, hard working, coachable group that is focused on improvement for the years ahead.”

Breckenridge 2 3 1 – 6

Northern Lakes 1 1 1 – 3

First period: B-Holly Oysak 12:10, NL-Ava Merta (Rose Aldridge, Isabella Lee) 5:43, B-Reagan Wohlers (Alison Hoerer) 0:54

Second period: B-Oysak 14:40, B-Hoerer (Wohlers) 13:20, B-Kennedy Schuler (Wohlers) 9:11, NL-Jenna Stoerzinger (Corah Meschke) 3:35 PP

Third period: NL-Natalie Stueven (Jenna Stoerzinger) 6:14, B-Reagan Wohlers (Kennedy Schuler) 0:58

Shots on goal: NL 30, B 29

Goalies: NL-Rebekah Deemer (23 saves); B-Kolle Schuler (27 saves)

Overall: NL 9-16.

Lightning 13, Morris 2

BREEZY POINT — Rose Aldridge’s hat trick was part of a 45-shot barrage from the Northern Lakes Lightning in a 13-2 win over Morris-Benson in the last regular season game for the Lightning Monday, Feb. 6.

Isabella Lee added two goals as the Lightning improved to 9-15-0 overall.

Sarah Maroney stopped 13 of the 15 shots that she faced.

Morris-Benson 1 1 0 -- 2

Northern Lakes 6 5 2 -- 13

First period: NL-Kiana Landt (Corah Meschke) 15:59; NL-Jasmyn German (Lilly Logelin, Kambria Thompson) 15:09; NL-Emma Muller (Landt, Thompson) 11:14; NL-Rose Aldridge (Ava Merta) 8:22; MB-Kortney Sanseck 8:08; NL-Aldridge (Muller, Meschke) 5:08; NL-Isabella Lee (Aldridge, Emily Traut) shg 1;33

Second period: NL-Lee (Aldridge) 13:02; NL-Meschke (Landt, Jenna Stoerzinger) 12:28; NL-Geselle McLaughlin (Regan Olson, Brooklyn Diederich) 10:48; MB-Sanseck 10:14; NL-Jerrett Tietz ppg 5:03; NL-Aldridge (Lee, Merta) :53

Third period: NL-German (Stoerzinger) 13:56; NL-Natalie Stueven (Tietz) 7;19

Shots on goal: NL 45, MB 15

Goalies: NL-Sarah Maroney (13 saves); MB-Ava Brewer (32 saves)

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
