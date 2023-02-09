Girls Hockey: Northern Lakes girls hockey wins two of three

INTERNATIONAL FALLS — Rose Aldridge recorded three goals and an assist as the Northern Lakes Lightning cruised to an 8-2 victory over the International Falls Broncos Friday, Feb. 3.

Emily Traut tallied a goal and two assists for the Lightning and Megan Muller, Natalie Stueven and Kiana Landt each had a goal and an assist.

Isabella Lee finished with three assists for the Lightning.

International Falls 2 0 0 – 2

Northern Lakes 3 1 4 – 8

First period: NL-Rose Aldridge (Isabella Lee, Jasmyn German) SHG 9:45, IF-Sidney Lindal (Taylor Burns, Quianna Ford), NL-Kiana Landt (Jenna Stoerzinger, Corah Meschke) 6:03, NL-Emily Traut (Megan Muller, Isabella Lee), IF-Taylor Burns (Sidney Lindal, Quianna Ford) 3:39

Second period: NL-Jarrett Tietz (Rose Aldridge, Ava Merta) 16:26

Third period: NL-Megan Muller (Regan Olson) 14:26, NL-Natalie Steuven (Emily Traut, Kiana Landt) PPG 12:27, NL-Rose Aldridge (Natalie Stueven, Emily Traut) 5:29, NL-Rose Aldridge (Ava Merta, Isabella Lee) 1:56

Shots on goal: NL 63, IF 16

Goalies: NL-Sarah Mahoney (14 saves); IF-Mara Pellens (55 saves)

Overall: NL 8-15.

Duluth Marshall 10, Northern Lakes 2

BREEZY POINT — Aldridge and Jasmyn German each scored goals in the Northern Lakes Lightning 10-2 loss to Duluth Marshall Thursday, Feb. 2.

Duluth Marshall 3 4 3 — 10

Northern Lakes 1 0 1 — 2

First period: NL-Rose Aldridge (Natalie Stueven, Ava Merta) 1:05

Third period: NL-Jasmyn German (Merta) 16:37

Lightning 6, Tigers 1

PRINCETON — Aldridge scored a hat trick to pace the Northern Lakes Lightning to a 6-1 victory over the Princeton Tigers Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Aldridge’s first goal, on an assist from Ava Merta opened the scoring in the first period. Aldridge scored two second-period goals, with the first coming on an assist from Stueven.

Landt and Lee finished off the scoring as Northern Lakes peppered the Tigers’ goalie Shelby Ulm with 53 shots.

Northern Lakes’ Rebeka Deemer faced 13 shots and saved 12.

Princeton 0 1 0 -- 1

Northern Lakes 2 2 2 -- 6

First period: NL-Rose Aldridge (Ava Merta) 1:13; NL-Jerret Tietz (Brooklyn Diederich) 13:54

Second period: P-Jenna Frederick (Naiya Hanson) ppg 1:17; NL-Aldridge (Natalie Stueven) 7:01; NL-Aldridge 7:11

Third period: NL-Klana Landt (Geselle McLaughlin) 6:00; NL-Isabella Lee (Jasmyn German, Maya Christensen) 7:51

Shots on goal: NL 53, P 13