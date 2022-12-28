Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, December 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Hockey: Northern Lakes falls to Fergus

Ava Merta and Jerrett Tietz scored for the Lightning

lightning-hockey-logo-1024.jpg
Lightning hockey logo
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 28, 2022 07:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CROSBY —Ava Merta and Jerrett Tietz each recorded a goal for the Northern Lakes Lightning as they lost 3-2 to the Fergus Falls Otters in a Section 6-1A showdown Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Rose Aldridge and Jenna Stoerzinger each tallied an assist for the Lightning.

Fergus Falls 0 3 0 – 3

Northern Lakes 1 1 0 – 2

First period: NL-Jerrett Tietz (Rose Aldridge) 8:50

Second period: NL-Ava Merta (Jenna Stoerzinger) 13:55, FF-Madalaya Huiter (Tyra Skjeret, Hannah Johnson) PPG 12:05, FF-McKenzie Sjoulie (Vanessa Vaughn) 7:24 FF-Madison Brimhall (Averie Tanneson) 1:29

Shots on goal: NL 37, FF 11

Overall: NL 1-7.

Read more Northern Lakes Girls Hockey news
lightning-hockey-logo-1024.jpg
Prep
Girls Hockey: Lightning fall to Willmar, Hibbing
Northern Lakes Girls Hockey
December 09, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Girls Hockey 11-22-copy.jpg
Prep
Girls Hockey: Lightning fall to Rock Ridge
Northern Lakes Girls Hockey
December 02, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes Lightning girls hockey team 2022.jpg
Prep
Girls Hockey: Lightning girls have new coach, goalie
Bryan Boreen takes over as coach of the Lightning
December 02, 2022 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Girls Hockey 11-17 1-copy.jpg
Prep
Girls Hockey: Aldridge gets 100th point, Lightning win big over Prairie Centre
Two skaters net their first career goals in the win
November 23, 2022 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
lightning-hockey-logo-1024.jpg
Prep
Lightning fall in season opener
Girls hockey team outshoots Northern Tier in 5-2 loss
November 16, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes Lightning girls hockey team 2022.jpg
Prep
New coach, but plenty of experience for Lightning girls
Bryan Boreen calls himself a "player coach"
November 15, 2022 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Bantams State.jpg
Prep
Pequot Lakes area hockey association helps kids learn the sport
The first season for an aspiring hockey player is free
July 16, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
lightning-hockey-logo-1024.jpg
Prep
Girls Hockey: Lightning suffer playoff loss in OT
Northern Lakes Girls Hockey
February 24, 2022 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
lightning-hockey-logo-1024.jpg
Prep
Girls Hockey: Lightning fall in OT at semis
RICHMOND — Rose Aldridge got the Lightning on the board, but No. 2 seeded River Lakes Stars that topped the Lightning girls hockey team 2-1 in overtime in the Section 6-1A Semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 15.
February 17, 2022 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Related Topics: NORTHERN LAKES GIRLS HOCKEYNORTHERN LAKES LIGHTNING
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What to read next
BH 12-20 1-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Lightning top Cardinals
The Lightning are now 3-2
December 28, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
DUDE5425.jpg
Prep
Bad call? You better watch out, this Santa Claus is watching you
Mike Pope claims he hasn’t shaved in more than 20 years and looks at officiating as another way to give back to the community.
December 24, 2022 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
PEJ-Sports-shutterstock.jpg
Prep
Gymnastics: Warrior gymnasts open season
Pequot Lakes junior Anaka Schroeder led the way on the bars
December 22, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Ethan Rugroden 2022-12-12 1108-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Tigers top Ogilvie by 19
Andrew Bueckers, Rian Struss and Tate Norman all scored in double digits
December 21, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal