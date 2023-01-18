STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Hockey: Lightning score 9 goals against Prairie Center

The nine goals came from nine different skaters

lightning-hockey-logo-1024.jpg
Lightning hockey logo
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 18, 2023 08:01 AM
LONG PRAIRIE — Kiana Landt tallied a goal and two assists as the Northern Lakes Lightning cruised to a 9-0 victory over the Prairie Centre Blue Devils in a Mid-State Conference tilt Thursday, Jan. 12.

Ava Merta, Rose Aldridge, Geselle McLaughlin and Jasmyn German each recorded a goal and an assist as the Lightning had nine different players score goals.

Regan Olson, Natalie Stueven, Jerrett Tietz and Emma Mueller also scored goals for the Lightning who outshot Prairie Centre 79-12.

Corah Meschke finished with two assists for the Lightning and Rebekah Deemer stopped all 12 shots she faced in net for the shutout.

Prairie Centre 0 0 0 – 0

Northern Lakes 3 5 1 – 9

First period: NL-Regan Olson (Corah Meschke, Brooklyn Diederich) 1:53, NL-Natalie Stueven (Kiana Landt) 5:27, NL-Geselle McLaughlin 11:28

Second period: NL-Jerret Tietz (Jasmyn German) 7:57, NL-Ava Merta (Rose Aldridge) 11:44, NL-Jasmyn German 12:40, NL-Rose Aldridge (Ava Merta, Izzy Lee) 15:13, NL-Emma Mueller (Corah Meschke, Kiana Landt) 16:14

Third period: NL-Kiana Landt (Geselle McLaughlin) 10:18

Shots on goal: NL 79, PC 12

Goalies: NL-Rebekak Deemer (12 saves); PC-Kennedy Lemke (70 saves)

North Shore 4, Lightning 3 (OT)

SILVER BAY — Aldridge tallied two goals and Mueller scored the other for the Nothern Lakes Lightning in a 4-3 overtime loss to the North Shore Storm Monday, Jan. 9.

Merta and Meschke each collected assists for the Lightning.

North Shore 1 0 2 1 --4

Northern Lakes 0 2 1 0 -- 3

First period: NS-Hope Ernest 16:48

Second period: NL-Rose Aldridge (Ava Merta) 4:10; NL-Emma Mueller (Corah Meschke) 5:59

Third period: NL-Aldridge 9:59, NS-Berley Hoff (Kinsey Komarek, Ernest) 13:46, NS-Katie Carpenter (Sierra Geatz, Hayden Bright) 15:35

Overtime: NS-10 (9) ppg 3:32

Shots on goal: NL 43, NS 25

Goalies: NL-Rebekah Deemer (21 saves); NS-Harper Powell (40 saves)

