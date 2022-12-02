Girls Hockey: Lightning girls have new coach, goalie

BREEZY POINT — The Northern Lakes Lightning girls hockey team will have a new coach on the bench and a new goalie in net, but bring back enough experience to hopefully make a deep postseason run.

New Pequot Lakes science teacher Bryan Boreen takes over as coach of the Lightning, replacing Chuck Deutsch. Boreen has 17 years of experience coaching boys and girls hockey at various levels, and is more than ready for another winter in the rink.

"It's a fast-paced, fun sport, and there’s nothing else to do in the winter so you might as well be on a team and play hockey,” said Boreen, whose team opened the season Nov. 10 with a 5-2 loss to Northern Tier. “There is also a camaraderie and team-togetherness that hockey brings — I think more than other sports.”

Boreen described himself as a player coach — making sure student athletes are built up and can take pride in their successes on the ice.

“I guess I would call myself a player coach," he said. "I like to make things fun, bring enthusiasm, excitement. I try to embrace the failures and mistakes, and provide an opportunity for learning — every moment is a teachable moment — and I like to make the game fun and exciting and help the kids build their skill and feel good about what they're doing.”

Boreen expects senior forward Rose Aldridge — the team's leading scorer in 2021-22 — to have perhaps the largest impact on the team, but believes the team has plenty of experience along with lots of hungry young athletes to help his team succeed this year.

“We have six returning seniors and three juniors, which kind of makes up our core group of veteran players, but there are probably eight or nine sophomores that are really starting to stand out," Boreen said. "I think they are going to really be the players to watch over the next few years.”

Challenges may arise in net for the Lightning, as longtime starter Kate Stephens moved to Warroad in the offseason.

Last season, the third-seeded Lightning were eliminated from the postseason following a 2-1 overtime loss to No. 2 River Lakes in the Section 6A semifinals. Rose Aldrige scored in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime for the Lightning, who finished 15-11-1 overall.

December

1 - Northern Lakes at Hibbing 7 p.m.

2 - Northern Lakes at Willmar 7 p.m.

6 - Pine City at Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Arena 7 p.m.

13 - Morris-Benson at Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Arena 6 p.m.

16 - Northern Lakes vs. North Shore Storm at Silver Bay 7 p.m.

20 - Fergus Falls vs. Northern Lakes at Hallett Center 7 p.m.

22 - Breckenridge vs. Northern Lakes at Hallett Center 7 p.m.

27 - Northern Lakes at Hutchinson 6 p.m.

28 - Northern Lakes at Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 7 p.m.

January

3 - River Lakes at Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Arena 7 p.m.

5 - Northern Lakes at Detroit Lakes 7 p.m.

12 - Northern Lakes at Prairie Centre 7 p.m.

14 - Crookston vs. Northern Lakes at Hallett Center 2 p.m.

17 - Northern Lakes at Moose Lake/Willow River 7 p.m.

19 - Cloquet at Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Arena 7 p.m.

21 - Willmar vs. Northern Lakes at Hallett Center 4 p.m.

24 - Detroit Lakes at Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Arena 7 p.m.

27 - Northern Lakes at Breckenridge 6 p.m.

31 - Northern Lakes at Princeton 7 p.m.

February

2 - Duluth Marshall at Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Arena 7 p.m.