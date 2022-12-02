Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Hockey: Lightning girls have new coach, goalie

Bryan Boreen takes over as coach of the Lightning

Pequot Lakes Lightning girls hockey team 2022.jpg
The Northern Lakes Lightning girls hockey team: Front row, from left: Rebekah Deemer, Geselle McLaughlin, Maya Christensen, Regan Olson, Kodi Crawford, Rose Aldridge, Emily Traut, Isabelle Lee, Brooklyn Diedrich and Sarah Maroney. Back row: Nick Stueven, Bryan Boreen, Sydney Tietz, Jenna Stoerzinger, Corah Meschke, Kambria Thompson, Myah Reuper, Jerrett Tietz, Natalie Stueven, Jasmyn German, Ava Merta, Kiana Landt, Madison Wendt, Kristen Harsha and Jay Hopia.
Kelli Engstrom / Kelli Engstrom Photography
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
December 02, 2022 09:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BREEZY POINT — The Northern Lakes Lightning girls hockey team will have a new coach on the bench and a new goalie in net, but bring back enough experience to hopefully make a deep postseason run.

New Pequot Lakes science teacher Bryan Boreen takes over as coach of the Lightning, replacing Chuck Deutsch. Boreen has 17 years of experience coaching boys and girls hockey at various levels, and is more than ready for another winter in the rink.

"It's a fast-paced, fun sport, and there’s nothing else to do in the winter so you might as well be on a team and play hockey,” said Boreen, whose team opened the season Nov. 10 with a 5-2 loss to Northern Tier. “There is also a camaraderie and team-togetherness that hockey brings — I think more than other sports.”

Boreen described himself as a player coach — making sure student athletes are built up and can take pride in their successes on the ice.

“I guess I would call myself a player coach," he said. "I like to make things fun, bring enthusiasm, excitement. I try to embrace the failures and mistakes, and provide an opportunity for learning — every moment is a teachable moment — and I like to make the game fun and exciting and help the kids build their skill and feel good about what they're doing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Boreen expects senior forward Rose Aldridge — the team's leading scorer in 2021-22 — to have perhaps the largest impact on the team, but believes the team has plenty of experience along with lots of hungry young athletes to help his team succeed this year.

“We have six returning seniors and three juniors, which kind of makes up our core group of veteran players, but there are probably eight or nine sophomores that are really starting to stand out," Boreen said. "I think they are going to really be the players to watch over the next few years.”

Challenges may arise in net for the Lightning, as longtime starter Kate Stephens moved to Warroad in the offseason.

Last season, the third-seeded Lightning were eliminated from the postseason following a 2-1 overtime loss to No. 2 River Lakes in the Section 6A semifinals. Rose Aldrige scored in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime for the Lightning, who finished 15-11-1 overall.

December

1 - Northern Lakes at Hibbing 7 p.m.

2 - Northern Lakes at Willmar 7 p.m.

6 - Pine City at Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Arena 7 p.m.

13 - Morris-Benson at Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Arena 6 p.m.

16 - Northern Lakes vs. North Shore Storm at Silver Bay 7 p.m.

20 - Fergus Falls vs. Northern Lakes at Hallett Center 7 p.m.

22 - Breckenridge vs. Northern Lakes at Hallett Center 7 p.m.

27 - Northern Lakes at Hutchinson 6 p.m.

28 - Northern Lakes at Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 7 p.m.

January

3 - River Lakes at Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Arena 7 p.m.

5 - Northern Lakes at Detroit Lakes 7 p.m.

12 - Northern Lakes at Prairie Centre 7 p.m.

14 - Crookston vs. Northern Lakes at Hallett Center 2 p.m.

17 - Northern Lakes at Moose Lake/Willow River 7 p.m.

19 - Cloquet at Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Arena 7 p.m.

21 - Willmar vs. Northern Lakes at Hallett Center 4 p.m.

24 - Detroit Lakes at Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Arena 7 p.m.

27 - Northern Lakes at Breckenridge 6 p.m.

31 - Northern Lakes at Princeton 7 p.m.

February

2 - Duluth Marshall at Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Arena 7 p.m.

3 - Northern Lakes at International Falls 7:30 p.m.

Read more Northern Lakes Girls Hockey news
lightning-hockey-logo-1024.jpg
Prep
Girls Hockey: Lightning fall to Willmar, Hibbing
Northern Lakes Girls Hockey
December 09, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Girls Hockey 11-22-copy.jpg
Prep
Girls Hockey: Lightning fall to Rock Ridge
Northern Lakes Girls Hockey
December 02, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Girls Hockey 11-17 1-copy.jpg
Prep
Girls Hockey: Aldridge gets 100th point, Lightning win big over Prairie Centre
Two skaters net their first career goals in the win
November 23, 2022 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
lightning-hockey-logo-1024.jpg
Prep
Lightning fall in season opener
Girls hockey team outshoots Northern Tier in 5-2 loss
November 16, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes Lightning girls hockey team 2022.jpg
Prep
New coach, but plenty of experience for Lightning girls
Bryan Boreen calls himself a "player coach"
November 15, 2022 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Bantams State.jpg
Prep
Pequot Lakes area hockey association helps kids learn the sport
The first season for an aspiring hockey player is free
July 16, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
lightning-hockey-logo-1024.jpg
Prep
Girls Hockey: Lightning suffer playoff loss in OT
Northern Lakes Girls Hockey
February 24, 2022 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
lightning-hockey-logo-1024.jpg
Prep
Girls Hockey: Lightning fall in OT at semis
RICHMOND — Rose Aldridge got the Lightning on the board, but No. 2 seeded River Lakes Stars that topped the Lightning girls hockey team 2-1 in overtime in the Section 6-1A Semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 15.
February 17, 2022 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
lightning-hockey-logo-1024.jpg
Prep
Girls Hockey: Lightning top Morris, advance to semis
Northern Lakes Girls Hockey
February 16, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Related Topics: NORTHERN LAKES GIRLS HOCKEYNORTHERN LAKES LIGHTNING
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What to read next
PEJ-Sports-shutterstock.jpg
Prep
Gymnastics: Warrior gymnasts open season
Pequot Lakes junior Anaka Schroeder led the way on the bars
December 22, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Ethan Rugroden 2022-12-12 1108-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Tigers top Ogilvie by 19
Andrew Bueckers, Rian Struss and Tate Norman all scored in double digits
December 21, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PEJ-Sports-shutterstock.jpg
Prep
Chaney 8th at Wild Mountain
Pequot Lakes junior Lauren Kalenberg finished 11th
December 21, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL Football Banquet 1.JPG
Prep
Football: Patriots honored at year-end banquet
Pequot Lakes Football
December 19, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan