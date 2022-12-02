Girls Hockey: Lightning fall to Rock Ridge
Northern Lakes Girls Hockey
BREEZY POINT — Rose Aldridge scored a second-period goal for the Northern Lakes Lightning in their 2-1 loss to Rock Ridge Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Karlene Haff picked up the assist. Rebekah Deemer notched 18 saves.
Rock Ridge 0 0 2 — 2
Northern Lakes 0 1 0 — 1
Second period: NL-Rose Aldridge (Karlene Haff) 10:02
Third period: RR-Natalie Bergman (Mayme Scott, Katelyn Torrel) 8:49, Ayla Troutwine (Amelia Babiracki) 13:00
Shots on goal: NL 13, RR 20
Goalies: NL-Rebekah Deemer (18 saves)
Overall: NL 1-3. Next: Northern Lakes at Hibbing 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.
