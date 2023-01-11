Girls Hockey: Lightning win two of three
The two wins move the Lightning to 3-10
CROSBY — Rose Aldridge registered two goals and three assists, including a short-handed goal for the Northern Lakes Lightning in a 6-2 victory over the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades Saturday, Jan. 7.
Isabella Lee tallied two goals with an assist and Ava Merta assisted on two goals and scored a goal of her own.
Geselle McLaughlin scored the Lightning’s other goal.
Breckenridge-Wahpeton 1 0 1 -- 2
Northern Lakes 1 3 2 -- 6
First period: BW-Reagan Wohlers (Kennedy Schuler, Holly Ovsak) 6:10; NL-Isabella Lee (Ava Merta, Rose Aldridge) 15:48
Second period: NL-Aldridge 0:23, NL-Merta (Aldridge, Natalie Stueven) ppg 3:53; NL-Lee (Merta, Aldridge) 10:05
Third period: NL-Aldridge (Lee) shg 0:16; BW-Wohlers (Schuler, Ovsak) ppg 0:58; NL-Geselle McLaughlin (Klana Landt, Corah Meschke) 6:22
Shots on goal: NL 34, BW 20
Goalies: NL-Rebekah Deemer (27 saves); BW-Kolle Schuler (28 saves)
Overall: NL 3-10.
River Lakes 5, Lightning 2
CROSBY — Aldridge and Kiana Landt each recorded a goal for Northern Lakes in a 5-2 loss to River Lakes Friday, Jan 6.
Aldridge’s goal gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead, but the Stars responded with the next five goals. Landt closed out the scoring with a third-period goal on an assist from Corah Meschke and Natalie Stuever.
The Lightning put 29 shots on goal and Rebekah Deemer totaled 31 saves.
River Lakes 1 2 2 -- 5
Northern Lakes 1 0 1 -- 2
First period: NL-Rose Aldridge 10:05; RL Andrea McDorrash (Addie Olson, Abby Strong) 2:00
Second period: RL-Sophia Hess (Strong) ppg 7:42; RL-Hess (Strong) ppg 1:44
Third period: RL-Strong (Hess) ppg 12:47; RL-Daphne Haheska (Olson) 5:48; NL-Kiana Landt (Corah Meschke, Natalie Stuever) 1:31
Shots on goal: NL 29, RL 36
Goalies: NL-Rebekah Deemer (31 saves); RL-Kaydence Roeske (28 saves)
Lightning 9, Lakers 1
DETROIT LAKES — Rose Aldridge scored the hat trick and added two assists to power Northern Lakes to a 9-1 win over Detroit Lakes in a Mid-State Conference game on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Isabella Lee tallied a goal and two assists for the Lightning while Merta, Landt, Geselle McLaughlin, Myah Rueper, and Brooklyn Diederich each scored a goal.