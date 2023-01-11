99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Girls Hockey: Lightning win two of three

The two wins move the Lightning to 3-10

1 Northern Lakes Isabelle Lee AD7C5419.JPG
Lightning forward Isabella Lee looks to weave through the Detroit Lakes defense on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Jared Rubado / Forum News Service
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 11, 2023 02:01 PM
CROSBY — Rose Aldridge registered two goals and three assists, including a short-handed goal for the Northern Lakes Lightning in a 6-2 victory over the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades Saturday, Jan. 7.

Isabella Lee tallied two goals with an assist and Ava Merta assisted on two goals and scored a goal of her own.

Geselle McLaughlin scored the Lightning’s other goal.

Breckenridge-Wahpeton 1 0 1 -- 2

Northern Lakes 1 3 2 -- 6

First period: BW-Reagan Wohlers (Kennedy Schuler, Holly Ovsak) 6:10; NL-Isabella Lee (Ava Merta, Rose Aldridge) 15:48

Second period: NL-Aldridge 0:23, NL-Merta (Aldridge, Natalie Stueven) ppg 3:53; NL-Lee (Merta, Aldridge) 10:05

Third period: NL-Aldridge (Lee) shg 0:16; BW-Wohlers (Schuler, Ovsak) ppg 0:58; NL-Geselle McLaughlin (Klana Landt, Corah Meschke) 6:22

Shots on goal: NL 34, BW 20

Goalies: NL-Rebekah Deemer (27 saves); BW-Kolle Schuler (28 saves)

Overall: NL 3-10.

River Lakes 5, Lightning 2

CROSBY — Aldridge and Kiana Landt each recorded a goal for Northern Lakes in a 5-2 loss to River Lakes Friday, Jan 6.

Aldridge’s goal gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead, but the Stars responded with the next five goals. Landt closed out the scoring with a third-period goal on an assist from Corah Meschke and Natalie Stuever.

The Lightning put 29 shots on goal and Rebekah Deemer totaled 31 saves.

River Lakes 1 2 2 -- 5

Northern Lakes 1 0 1 -- 2

First period: NL-Rose Aldridge 10:05; RL Andrea McDorrash (Addie Olson, Abby Strong) 2:00

Second period: RL-Sophia Hess (Strong) ppg 7:42; RL-Hess (Strong) ppg 1:44

Third period: RL-Strong (Hess) ppg 12:47; RL-Daphne Haheska (Olson) 5:48; NL-Kiana Landt (Corah Meschke, Natalie Stuever) 1:31

Shots on goal: NL 29, RL 36

Goalies: NL-Rebekah Deemer (31 saves); RL-Kaydence Roeske (28 saves)

1 Northern Lakes Jerret Tietz AD7C5499.JPG
Northern Lakes' Jerret Tietz handles the puck in the Lightning's win over Detroit Lakes on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Jared Rubado / Forum News Service

Lightning 9, Lakers 1

DETROIT LAKES — Rose Aldridge scored the hat trick and added two assists to power Northern Lakes to a 9-1 win over Detroit Lakes in a Mid-State Conference game on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Isabella Lee tallied a goal and two assists for the Lightning while Merta, Landt, Geselle McLaughlin, Myah Rueper, and Brooklyn Diederich each scored a goal.

Detroit Lakes 0 1 0 – 1

Northern Lakes 6 2 1 – 9

First period: NL-Ava Merta (Isabella Lee, Rose Aldridge) PPG 4:08, NL-Geselle McLaughlin 4:20, NL-Myah Rueper (Kambria Thompson) 9:38, NL-Klana Landt (Corah Meschke) 11:28, NL-Isabella Lee (Rose Aldridge) 11:39, NL-Rose Aldridge (Isabella Lee)14:23

Second period: NL-Rose Aldridge SHG 7:43; DL-Kylie Boles (Stormy Maaninga, Haley Stattelman) PPG 8:24; NL-Aldridge PPG 10:09

Third period: NL-Brooklyn Diederich (Regan Olson) PPG 2:45

Shots on goal: NL 52, DL 13

Goalies: NL-Rebekah Demer (12 saves); DL-Talyn Anderson (43 saves)

Read more Northern Lakes Girls Hockey news
Prep
Girls Hockey: Northern Lakes loses in Litchfield, Hutchinson
Northern Lakes Girls Hockey
January 05, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Prep
Girls Hockey: Northern Lakes falls to Fergus
Ava Merta and Jerrett Tietz scored for the Lightning
December 28, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Prep
Girls Hockey: Lightning fall to Willmar, Hibbing
Northern Lakes Girls Hockey
December 09, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Prep
Girls Hockey: Lightning fall to Rock Ridge
Northern Lakes Girls Hockey
December 02, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Prep
Girls Hockey: Lightning girls have new coach, goalie
Bryan Boreen takes over as coach of the Lightning
December 02, 2022 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Prep
Girls Hockey: Aldridge gets 100th point, Lightning win big over Prairie Centre
Two skaters net their first career goals in the win
November 23, 2022 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Prep
Lightning fall in season opener
Girls hockey team outshoots Northern Tier in 5-2 loss
November 16, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Prep
New coach, but plenty of experience for Lightning girls
Bryan Boreen calls himself a "player coach"
November 15, 2022 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Prep
Pequot Lakes area hockey association helps kids learn the sport
The first season for an aspiring hockey player is free
July 16, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan

