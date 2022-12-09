Girls Hockey: Lightning fall to Willmar, Hibbing

WILLMAR — Ava Merta tallied one goal and one assists for the Northern Lakes Lightning in their 4-2 loss to the Willmar Cardinals in a Section 6-1A matchup Friday, Dec. 2.

Maya Christensen scored a second-period goal and Regan Olson assisted on Merta’s goal.

Rebekah Deemer notched 32 saves in net for the Lightning.

Willmar 2 0 2 — 4

Northern Lakes 0 2 0 — 2

First period: W-Sophia Quinn (Rebecca Dawson) 7:48, W-Lauren Eilers 12:39

Second period: NL-Maya Christensen (Ava Merta) 1:06, NL-Merta (Regan Olson) 10:54

Third period: W-Samantha Poe (Birgit Figenskau, Avery Quinn) 4:48, W-Lauren Eilers (Gretchen Volk) 6:23

Shots on goal: NL 15, W 36

Goalies: NL-Rebekah Deemer (32 saves); W-Halle Mortensen (13 saves)

Overall: NL 1-5.

Hibbing 3, Lightning 2

HIBBING — Rose Aldridge tallied two goals for the Northern Lakes Lightning as they lost 3-2 to the Hibbing Bluejackets Thursday, Dec. 1.

Deemer stopped 27 of the 30 shots she faced in net for the Lightning while Jenna Stoerzineger, Jerrett Tietz, Jasmyn German and Isabella Lee each recorded an assist.

Hibbing 2 0 1 – 3

Northern Lakes 1 1 0 – 2

First period: H-Babich (Warmbold, M. Rewertz) 7:27, H-Boben (P. Rewertz, Gustavsson) 10:24, NL-Rose Aldridge (Jenna Stoerzinger, Jerrett Tietz) 12:53

Second period: NL-Rose Aldridge (Jasmyn German, Isabella Lee) 0:40

Third period: H-Babich (P. Rewertz) PPG 2:37

Shots on goal: NL 9 8 12 – 29, H 7 8 15 – 30