Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Hockey: Lightning fall to Willmar, Hibbing

Northern Lakes Girls Hockey

lightning-hockey-logo-1024.jpg
Lightning hockey logo
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 09, 2022 04:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WILLMAR — Ava Merta tallied one goal and one assists for the Northern Lakes Lightning in their 4-2 loss to the Willmar Cardinals in a Section 6-1A matchup Friday, Dec. 2.

Maya Christensen scored a second-period goal and Regan Olson assisted on Merta’s goal.

Rebekah Deemer notched 32 saves in net for the Lightning.

Willmar 2 0 2 — 4

Northern Lakes 0 2 0 — 2

First period: W-Sophia Quinn (Rebecca Dawson) 7:48, W-Lauren Eilers 12:39

Second period: NL-Maya Christensen (Ava Merta) 1:06, NL-Merta (Regan Olson) 10:54

Third period: W-Samantha Poe (Birgit Figenskau, Avery Quinn) 4:48, W-Lauren Eilers (Gretchen Volk) 6:23

Shots on goal: NL 15, W 36

Goalies: NL-Rebekah Deemer (32 saves); W-Halle Mortensen (13 saves)

Overall: NL 1-5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hibbing 3, Lightning 2

HIBBING — Rose Aldridge tallied two goals for the Northern Lakes Lightning as they lost 3-2 to the Hibbing Bluejackets Thursday, Dec. 1.

Deemer stopped 27 of the 30 shots she faced in net for the Lightning while Jenna Stoerzineger, Jerrett Tietz, Jasmyn German and Isabella Lee each recorded an assist.

Hibbing 2 0 1 – 3

Northern Lakes 1 1 0 – 2

First period: H-Babich (Warmbold, M. Rewertz) 7:27, H-Boben (P. Rewertz, Gustavsson) 10:24, NL-Rose Aldridge (Jenna Stoerzinger, Jerrett Tietz) 12:53

Second period: NL-Rose Aldridge (Jasmyn German, Isabella Lee) 0:40

Third period: H-Babich (P. Rewertz) PPG 2:37

Shots on goal: NL 9 8 12 – 29, H 7 8 15 – 30

Goalies: NL-Rebekah Deemer (27 saves); H-Hess (29 saves)

Read more Northern Lakes Girls Hockey news
Girls Hockey 11-22-copy.jpg
Prep
Girls Hockey: Lightning fall to Rock Ridge
Northern Lakes Girls Hockey
December 02, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes Lightning girls hockey team 2022.jpg
Prep
Girls Hockey: Lightning girls have new coach, goalie
Bryan Boreen takes over as coach of the Lightning
December 02, 2022 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Girls Hockey 11-17 1-copy.jpg
Prep
Girls Hockey: Aldridge gets 100th point, Lightning win big over Prairie Centre
Two skaters net their first career goals in the win
November 23, 2022 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
lightning-hockey-logo-1024.jpg
Prep
Lightning fall in season opener
Girls hockey team outshoots Northern Tier in 5-2 loss
November 16, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes Lightning girls hockey team 2022.jpg
Prep
New coach, but plenty of experience for Lightning girls
Bryan Boreen calls himself a "player coach"
November 15, 2022 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Bantams State.jpg
Prep
Pequot Lakes area hockey association helps kids learn the sport
The first season for an aspiring hockey player is free
July 16, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
lightning-hockey-logo-1024.jpg
Prep
Girls Hockey: Lightning suffer playoff loss in OT
Northern Lakes Girls Hockey
February 24, 2022 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
lightning-hockey-logo-1024.jpg
Prep
Girls Hockey: Lightning fall in OT at semis
RICHMOND — Rose Aldridge got the Lightning on the board, but No. 2 seeded River Lakes Stars that topped the Lightning girls hockey team 2-1 in overtime in the Section 6-1A Semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 15.
February 17, 2022 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
lightning-hockey-logo-1024.jpg
Prep
Girls Hockey: Lightning top Morris, advance to semis
Northern Lakes Girls Hockey
February 16, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Related Topics: NORTHERN LAKES GIRLS HOCKEYNORTHERN LAKES LIGHTNING
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What to read next
PEJ-Sports-shutterstock.jpg
Prep
Gymnastics: Warrior gymnasts open season
Pequot Lakes junior Anaka Schroeder led the way on the bars
December 22, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Ethan Rugroden 2022-12-12 1108-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Tigers top Ogilvie by 19
Andrew Bueckers, Rian Struss and Tate Norman all scored in double digits
December 21, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PEJ-Sports-shutterstock.jpg
Prep
Chaney 8th at Wild Mountain
Pequot Lakes junior Lauren Kalenberg finished 11th
December 21, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL Football Banquet 1.JPG
Prep
Football: Patriots honored at year-end banquet
Pequot Lakes Football
December 19, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan