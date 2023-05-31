99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Girls golf: Tigers to make first trip to state

Lyric Aulie and Hannah Barchus led the way for Pine River-Backus

PRB Girls Golf sections.jpg
The Pine River-Backus girls golf team, along with head coach Mark Gonnion, poses with its section championship plaque on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 AM

VIRGINIA — For the first time in school history, the Pine River-Backus Tigers will be represented at the Class 1A state girls' golf tournament.

Lyric Aulie shaved off 10 strokes from her first round 97 to shoot a two-day 184 and place fourth individually and lead the Tigers to a first-place team score of 784, which was 18 strokes better than second-place Ely.

All six Tigers finished in the top 20, with Hannah Barchus carding a sixth-place 192 with matching rounds of 96. Cate Travis finished eighth with a 195 and Kassidy Bristow shot a 213 for 14th place.

The top team and the top five individuals will advance to the Class 1A State Tournament June 13-14 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.

In the first round on Wednesday, May 24, Barchus shot a 96 to lead PR-B, one stroke lower than Aulie.

Team scores: 1-Pine River-Backus 784, 2-Ely 802, 3-Cass Lake-Bena 810, 4-Nevis 880

Individual medalist: Kianna Johnson (WHA) 90-78 -- 168

Pine River-Backus results: 4-Lyric Aulie 97-87 -- 184, 6-Hannah Barchus 96-96 -- 192, 8-Cate Travis 102-93 -- 195, 14-Kassidy Bristow 109-104 -- 213, 18-Ayla Richards 108-110 -- 218, 19t-Ava Hansen 117-112 -- 229

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
