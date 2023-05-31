Girls golf: Tigers to make first trip to state

VIRGINIA — For the first time in school history, the Pine River-Backus Tigers will be represented at the Class 1A state girls' golf tournament.

Lyric Aulie shaved off 10 strokes from her first round 97 to shoot a two-day 184 and place fourth individually and lead the Tigers to a first-place team score of 784, which was 18 strokes better than second-place Ely.

All six Tigers finished in the top 20, with Hannah Barchus carding a sixth-place 192 with matching rounds of 96. Cate Travis finished eighth with a 195 and Kassidy Bristow shot a 213 for 14th place.

The top team and the top five individuals will advance to the Class 1A State Tournament June 13-14 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.

In the first round on Wednesday, May 24, Barchus shot a 96 to lead PR-B, one stroke lower than Aulie.

Team scores: 1-Pine River-Backus 784, 2-Ely 802, 3-Cass Lake-Bena 810, 4-Nevis 880

Individual medalist: Kianna Johnson (WHA) 90-78 -- 168