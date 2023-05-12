99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls Golf: Tigers third in Menahga

Pine River-Backus Girls' Golf

golfing-woman-2.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 PM

MENAHGA — Hannah Barchus and Cate Travis both shot 99s to lead the Pine River-Backus Tigers to third in the Northern Pines Conference meet Monday, May 1, at Blueberry Pines.

Barchus and Travis tied for ninth place at the meet. They were followed by Kassidy Bristow in 18th place and Lyric Aulie at 21st.

Team scores: 1-Park Rapids 377, 2-Wadena-Deer Creek 417, 3-Pine River-Backus 429, 4-Nevis 506, 5-Cass Lake-Bena inc.

Individual medalist: Madysen Maninga (Park Rapids) 86

Pine River-Backus results: 9t-Hannah Barchus 99, 9t-Cate Travis 99, 18t-Kassidy Bristow 114, 21-Lyric Aulie 117, 25-Ava Hansen 126, 26-Ayla Richards 127

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
golfing-flag-hole-ball.jpg
Prep
Girls Golf: Birkeland, Patriots win presection
May 12, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
No. 19.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Patriots fall in 4 of 5
May 11, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Heidi Kline runs for a fly ball in the Tigers loss to the DGF Rebels Saturday, May 6.JPG
Prep
Softball: Tigers go 2-4 on the week
May 11, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Ashley Smith
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
John Ward (1).JPG
Local
Former educator, legislator spreads acceptance at Nisswa, Pequot Lakes schools
May 12, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Lake Hubert anglers May 7, 2023.JPG
Community
Bait may be hard to find for Minnesota's fishing opener
May 11, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Ice Cream Scheme (4).JPG
Community
Lake Country Faces: Try to get out of the audience of life
May 11, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
prm-2023-echo-journal-kids-ad-design.jpg
Exclusive
Community
2023 Kids Ad Design Contest - Echo Journal
May 11, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Echo Journal / Brainerd Dispatch