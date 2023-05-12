Girls Golf: Tigers third in Menahga

MENAHGA — Hannah Barchus and Cate Travis both shot 99s to lead the Pine River-Backus Tigers to third in the Northern Pines Conference meet Monday, May 1, at Blueberry Pines.

Barchus and Travis tied for ninth place at the meet. They were followed by Kassidy Bristow in 18th place and Lyric Aulie at 21st.

Team scores: 1-Park Rapids 377, 2-Wadena-Deer Creek 417, 3-Pine River-Backus 429, 4-Nevis 506, 5-Cass Lake-Bena inc.

Individual medalist: Madysen Maninga (Park Rapids) 86