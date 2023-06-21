Girls Golf: Tiger girls take fifth in first state outing

BECKER — The Pine River-Backus girls golf team’s first-ever trip to the state tournament was a successful one in the eyes of its coach, as the Tiger girls finished fifth overall in the Class 1A State Tournament Wednesday, June 14, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.

“We had a couple of girls who, under all of that pressure of the state tournament, really had their personal bests,” head coach Mark Gonnion said. “There were some real accomplishments and milestones and – as a coach – I could not have been more thrilled with the fact that they put their best game out there. We improved by about 14 strokes from day one.”

Senior Hannah Barchus shot a two-day 186 – shaving eight strokes off her day one score – to lead the Tigers and finish 27th overall in the tournament.

Fellow senior Cate Travis tied for 37th with a score of 192.

“As far as a team is concerned, this is the first boys or girls team that we have had qualify for the state tournament,” Gonnion said. “That is really a significant thing that doesn’t happen too often.”

Seventh grader Lyric Aulie shot a 104 Wednesday for a two-day 203, which placed her in a tie for 56th, while sophomore Kassidy Bristow improved by 12 strokes from the first day to shoot a 204 and finish 59th.

Pine River-Backus' Kassidy Bristow watches her shot during the first round of the Class 1A State Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

Sophomores Alya Richards finished tied for 81st and Hansen placed 84th for the Tigers.

“The golf course was extremely challenging,” Gonnion said. “The greens were so lightning fast. There were a lot of girls that had issues with that … but our girls actually handled that pretty well.”

The Tiger girls now part with two seniors, Barchus and Travis

“They are about the finest leaders that you can have,” Gonnion said. “These two girls have been involved in other sports, but the way they spread their enthusiasm and leadership toward the younger girls was amazing to me. They had to not only play and do well for themselves, but also keep the other girls grounded, and I was just super excited about that.”

Girls team scores: 1-Lac qui Parle Valley 696, 2-Fillmore Central 697, 3-Legacy Christian Academy 703, 4-Park Christian 746, 5-Pine River-Backus 785, 6-Sleepy Eye United 796, 7-Fertile-Beltrami 835, 8-Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 841

Individual champion: Raquelle Nelson (Legacy Christian Academy) 79-82 -- 161

Pine River-Backus results: 27t-Hannah Barchus 97-89 -- 186, 37t-Cate Travis 95-97 -- 192, 56t-Lyric Aulie 99-104 -- 203, 59-Kassidy Bristow 108-96 -- 204, 81t-Ayla Richards 115-115 -- 230, 84-Ava Hansen 129-112 -- 241

