Girls Golf: Patriots return lineup from 3rd place state finish

Pequot Lakes Girls' Golf

PL Girls Golf.jpg
The Patriot girls' golf team. Front row, from left: Bahati Gibbs, Taylor Max, Charlee Sullivan. Back row: Alexis Pietig, Genevieve Birkeland, Morgan Krieger and Annie Neva. Not pictured: Izzy Larson.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
By Peter Mohs
Today at 3:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes Patriots girls’ golf team is excited to start this season after finishing third at last year’s Class 2A state meet in Jordan.

“Our girls are determined and ready to make some big moves after finishing third last year,” said Savannah Nelson, who is starting her sixth season as the Patriots coach. “Our senior captain, Morgan Krieger, is such a great leader, on and off the course. I’m excited to see how she guides the team towards success.”

Other returning letterwinners are Charlee Sullivan, Annie Neva, Bahati Gibbs and Genevive Birkeland.

“Genevive, who finished fourth individually at state, had been working on her game all winter with a goal of coming back strong.”

Last year as a freshman, Birkeland shot a two-day 120 to place fourth individually. As a junior, Krieger tied for ninth with a 122. Other state participants included: Neva 144, Sullivan 149, Kate Stephens 167 and Gibbs 173. Lake City won the state team title with 491, followed by Fergus Falls 530 and Pequot Lakes 535.

At last year’s Section 6-2A meet, Birkeland tied Albany’s Abby Thelen for first with a 161 to help the Patriots finish first with 686, followed by Albany with 702. Krieger was third with a 167.

Others who could contribute this spring for Pequot Lakes are Izzy Larson, Taylor Max, Alexa Pietig, Clare Oseland

“Izzy is a great athlete and golfer,” Nelson said. “I think our team will be deep this season, which is fun to see as a coach.”

Brenda Helmrichs is assistant coach for the Patriots, who are scheduled to open Tuesday, April 5, at Grand Rapids. The Section 6-2A meet will be June 5-6 at Blackberry Ridge Golf Course in Sartell.

By Peter Mohs
