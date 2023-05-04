Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Girls Golf: Patriots first at home meet

The Tigers finished third at the meet

PL Girls Golf 4-26 1-copy.jpg
Pequot Lakes' Morgan Krieger lines up her putt at Crosswoods Golf Course on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Today at 7:57 AM

CROSSLAKE — Genevieve Birkeland started this season where she finished last season – at, or near, the top.

The Pequot Lakes Patriot fired a first-place 74 Wednesday, April 26, to lead Pequot to a winning team score of 320 at Crosswoods Golf Course.

Teammates Morgan Krieger placed second with a 77, Annie Neva tied for third with a 79 and Charlee Sullivan shot a sixth-place 90.

Hannah Barchus placed fifth with an 86 and Cate Travis was seventh with a 96 to lead the Pine River-Backus Tigers to third.

PRB Girls Golf 4-26.JPG
PR-B's Cate Travis follows her drive at Crosswoods Golf Course in Crosslake on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 320, 2-Detroit Lakes JV 399, 3-Pine River-Backus 403, 4-Grand Rapids 417, 5-Wadena-Deer Creek 430, 6-Cass Lake-Bena

Individual medalist: Genevieve Birkeland (PL) 74

Pequot Lakes results: 2-Morgan Krieger 77, 3t-Annie Neva 79, 6-Charlee Sullivan 90, 16t-Bahati Gibbs 103, 19-Isabel Larson 104, 22t-Alexa Pietig 109, 34t-Maria Neva 117, 39-Taylor Max 128

Pine River-Backus results: 5-Hannah Barchus 86, 7-Cate Travis 96, 22, 22t-Kassidy Bristow 109, 29t-Ava Hansen 112, 29t-Lyric Aulie 112, 32-Molly Lupella 113

Patriots 2nd at Friday meet

CROSSLAKE — Krieger shot a second-place 76 to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to second place Friday, April 28, during the Bemidji Invite at Crosswoods Golf Course.

Birkeland tied for third with a 78 and Charlee Sullivan tied for 10th with an 89.

Team scores: 1-Detroit Lakes 317, 2-Pequot Lakes 333, 3-Bemidji 393, 4-Wadena-Deer Creek 424, 5-Brainerd 437

Individual medalist: Laura Syltie (DL) 75

Pequot Lakes results: 2-Morgan Krieger 76, 3t-Genevieve Birkeland 78, 10t-Charlee Sullivan 89, 12-Anna Neva 90, 15t-Isabel Larson 97, 17-Bahati Gibbs 98, 18t-Alexa Pietig 100

