Girls Golf: Krieger on Ms. Golf watchlist

PEQUOT LAKES — Morgan Krieger of the Pequot Lakes Patriot girls’ golf team was named to the Ms. Minnesota Golf watchlist.

The Ms. and Mr. Minnesota Golf Committee released its list of top Minnesota high school senior golfers in the state that would be up for consideration for the seventh annual award.

A statewide committee chaired by Phillip Ebner and composed of high school coaches and Minnesota golf leadership will select eight girls and eight boys based on their respective performance in the 2023 high school tournament season.

From the group of finalists, two individual golfers will be chosen as Ms. Minnesota Golf and Mr. Minnesota Golf, and presented with the award, 6 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence.