Girls Golf: Birkeland tied a top leaderboard in DL

Pequot Lakes Girls' Golf

golf ball on fairway
golf ball on fairway
Pongphan Ruengchai/antpkr - stock.adobe.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Pequot Lakes’ Genevieve Birkeland fired a 75 to be tied for first in the Detroit Lakes Invite Tuesday, May 23, at Detroit Country Club.

Birkeland finished with two birdies as she helped the Patriots net a second-place finish.

Pequot Lakes’ Morgan Krieger finished sixth with an 82 and Annie Neva fired an 85 to place ninth.

Mallory Uselman finished 10th with a score of 86 to help the Staples-Motley Cardinals finish seventh.

Team scores: 1-Detroit Lakes 312, 2-Pequot Lakes 331, 3-Moorhead 347, 4-Bemidji 380, 5-Grand Rapids 383, 6-Detroit Lakes JV 385, 7-Staples-Motley 400

Individual medalist: Genevieve Birkeland (PL) 75, Hanna Knoop (DL) 75

Pequot Lakes results: 1-Birkeland 75, 6-Morgan Krieger 82, 9-Annie Neva 85, 13-Charlee Sullivan 89, 30-Alexa Pietig 102

