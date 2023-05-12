Girls Golf: Birkeland, Patriots win presection

SARTELL — Genevieve Birkeland fired a first-place 82 and Morgan Krieger was right behind with an 84 as the Pequot Lakes Patriots won the Section 6-2A Presection meet Monday, May 1, at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club.

The Patriots won by 23 strokes over second-place Albany. Charlee Sullivan, Isabel Larson and Annie Neva all shot 99s for Pequot’s 364.

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 364, 2-Albany 387, 3-St. Cloud Cathedral 418, 4-Pierz 437, 5-Milaca 445, 6-Melrose 456, 7-Kimball 485, 8-Paynesville 495, 9-Sauk Centre 497, 10-Osakis 541, 11-Royalton 566

Individual medalist: Genevieve Birkeland (PL) 82

Pequot Lakes results: Genevieve Birkeland 82, Mogan Krieger 84, 8t-Charlee Sullivan 99, 8t-Isabel Larson 99, 8t-Annie Neva 99, 58-Bahati Gibbs 141