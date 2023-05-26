99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Girls Golf: Birkeland, Krieger lead Pequot to 1st

Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus Girls' Golf

golf-results-1.-metrojpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

FERGUS FALLS — Genevieve Birkeland and Morgan Krieger both shot 75s to tie for medalist honors and lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 31-stroke victory at the Fergus Falls Invite Friday, May 19, at Pebble Lake Golf Club.

Birkeland won the scorecard playoff as she carded two birdies to shoot nines of 37-38. She scored a par on the No. 1 handicap hole.

Krieger carded three birdies and shot an even-par 36 on the back nine, but posted a bogey on the No. 1 handicap hole.

Pequot’s Annie Neva tied for fourth with a 77. The junior recorded two birdies on her round. Charlee Sullivan rounded out Pequot’s 312 with an 85 to place 10th.

Lyric Aulie led the Pine River-Backus Tigers to ninth place with her 92. She was followed by Kassidy Bristow and Ayla Richards.

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 312, 2-Park Rapids 343, 3-Moorhead 345, 4-Fergus Falls 357, 5-Hawley 359, 6-Crookston 375, 7-Bemidji 381, 8-Staples-Motley 394, 9-Pine River-Backus 420, 10-Fergus Falls (2) 448

Individual medalist: Genevieve Birkeland (Pequot Lakes) 75, Morgan Krieger (Pequot Lakes) 75

Pequot lakes results: 1t-Genevieve Birkeland 75, 1t-Morgan Krieger 75, 4t-Annie Neva 77, 10-Charlee Sullivan 85, 24-Isabel Larson 94, Taylor Max 128

Pine River-Backus results: 20-Lyric Aulie 92, 42t-Kassidy Bristow 107, 45-Ayla Richards 108, 50-Ava Hansen 113

Patriots fourth at Madden’s

EAST GULL LAKE — Pequot Lakes placed fourth with a 354 at The Classic Invitational at Madden’s Resort.

Birkeland shot 83 to place fourth. She posted a 40 on the back nine thanks to a birdie on the par 3 14th.

Krieger tied for sixth with an 86. She birdied her second hole and fired nines of 44-42.

Neva posted an 89 to tie for 13th. The junior birdied three holes and Larson finished the scoring for Pequot with a 97.

Team scores: 1-Elk River 338, 2-Brainerd 340, 3-Detroit Lakes 349, 4-Pequot Lakes 354, 5-Moorhead 372, 6-Buffalo 379, 7-Minnewaska 382, 8-Bemidji 386, 9-Community Christian 417, 10-St. Cloud Crush 423, 11t-Grand Rapids 427, 11t-Litchfield 427, 13-Watertown-Mayer 435, 14-Pierz 439

Individual medalist: Izzy Olson (Brd) 78

Pequot Lakes results: 4-Genevieve Birkeland 83, 6t-Morgan Krieger 85, 13t-Annie Neva 89, 28t-Isabel Larson 97, 38t-Charlee Sullivan 100, 69-Alexa Pietig 115

PRB competes at LongBow

WALKER — Hannah Barchus finished fifth with a 93 as Pine River-Backus placed second as a team at the Northland Conference meet at LongBow Golf Club Tuesday, May 16.

Aulie captured a top-ten finish after placing ninth with a 101.

Team scores: 1-Park Rapids 341, 2-Pine River-Backus 411, 3-Cass Lake-Bena 433, 4-United North Central 445, 5-Nevis 490

Individual medalist: Anna Eckmann 73

Pine River-Backus results: 5-Hannah Barchus 93, 9-Lyric Aulie 101, 14-Cate Travis 104, 19-Kassidy Bristow 113, 21-Ayla Richards 118, 22-Molly Lupella 121

