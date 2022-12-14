Girls Basketball: Tigers win two straight

SEBEKA — Ramsey Tulenchik tallied 14 points to lead Pine River-Backus to a 75-40 win in a Section 5-1A showdown on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Hannah Barchus added 11 points and Alaura Dahl and Cate Travis each finished with 10 in the Tigers.

Sebeka 20 20 -- 40

Pine River-Backus 38 37 -- 75

SEBEKA

Mandy Quaschnick 7, Maci Lake 2, Emma Ness 3, Samantha Stevens 4, Annika Pulju 10, Kyla Watson 4, Mya Weaver 6, Kenzie Bullock 1, Bella Connor 3. FT 5- 19 (26%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 10, Cate Travis 10, Brianna Hanneken 3, Ramsey Tulenchik 14, Ella Dahl 5, Caylei Johnson 1, Sawyer Tulenchik 8, Hannah Barchus 11, Mimi Bueckers 7, Aaliyah Lewis 6. FT 13-21 (62%).

PR-B 73, Browerville 62

PINE RIVER — Tulenchik’s 23 points led the Pine River-Backus Tigers to a 73-62 victory over Browerville/Eagle Valley in a Section 5-1A matchup on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Barchus added 17 points followed by Travis’ 16 for the Tigers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Browerville/Eagle Valley 37 25 -- 62

Pine River-Backus 40 33 -- 73

BROWERVILLE

Ava Lorentz 6, Lauren Schnettler 19, Anna Myers 19, Abby Marxer 3, Madison Wendel 10, Ella Cuchna 5.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS