Girls Basketball: Tigers win three of four

PR-B picked up victories over Cherry, Clearbrook-Convik and Red Lake

PRB Girls Basketball 1-14 Cate Travis.JPG
PR-B's Cate Travis passes the ball down the court in the Tigers' win over Cherry on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023
Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 19, 2023 03:01 PM
PINE RIVER — Hannah Barchus led the way for the Pine River-Backus Tigers with 19 points as they knocked off the Cherry Tigers 61-49 Saturday, Jan. 14.

PRB had four different players in double figures. Cate Travis scored 16 points while Brianna Hanneken and Sawyer Tulenchik each added 11.

Cherry 13 36 — 49

Pine River-Backus 34 27 — 61

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Cate Travis 16, Brianna Hanneken 11, Caylei Johnson 3, Ariana Burns 2, Sawyer Tulenchik 11, Hannah Barchus 19. Overall: 6-4.

PR-B 73, Clearbrook-Gonvick 52

PINE RIVER — Hannah Barchus finished with 25 points as the Pine River-Backus Tigers cruised to a 73-52 Northwoods Conference victory over the Clearbrook-Gonvick Bears Friday, Jan. 13.

Cate Travis tallied 20 points for the Tigers and Tulenchik added 10 points.

Clearbrook-Gonvick 23 29 – 52

Pine River-Backus 41 32 – 73

CLEARBROOK-GONVICK

Haley McCoy 3, Joely Olson 2, Allison LaVine 15, Emma Fawver 9, Skylar Ballard 9, M Engen 13.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 6, Cate Travis 20, Brianna Hanneken 2, Ella Dahl 2, Sawyer Tulenchik 10, Hannah Barchus 25, Mimi Bueckers 8. Conference: 2-1. Overall: 5-4.

PRB Girls Basketball 1-14 Alaura Dahl.JPG
PR-B's Alaura Dahl jumps for the tip as the Tigers' defeated the Cherry Tigers on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent

PR-B 65, Red Lake 39

PINE RIVER — Aaliyah Lewis finished with 16 points for the Pine River-Backus Tigers as they defeated the Red Lake Warriors 65-39 in a Northwoods Conference matchup Thursday, Jan. 12.

Travis and Alaura Dahl each scored nine points for the Tigers.

Red Lake 18 21 – 39

Pine River-Backus 25 40 – 65

RED LAKE

Alicia Roy 8, Racquel Stillday 1, Hillary Jones 20, Rhianna May 8, Staar Rainey 2.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 9, Cate Travis 9, Brianna Hanneken 6, Ella Dahl 2, Ariana Burns 2, Sawyer Tulenchik 6, Hannah Barchus 8, Mimi Bueckers 7, Aaliyah Lewis 16.

What's on the schedule for PR-B sports?
prm-22-23-PRB-Tigers-Fall-Sports.jpg
Sports
Pine River-Backus Schools Fall-Winter Sports Schedule
Complete schedules
September 02, 2022 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal

Huskies 57, Tigers 50

PINE RIVER — Four different Pillager Huskies hit double figures as they defeated the Pine River-Backus Tigers 57-50 Monday, Jan. 9.

Grace Grimsley led the way with 14 points followed by 12 points each from Alayana Kavanaugh and Bailey Schomer. Kaylee Mudgett scored 10 points and Jada Loucks was a point way from double figures with nine for the Huskies.

Travis finished with 14 points and Barchus scored 12.

Pillager 27 30 -- 57

Pine River-Backus 23 27 -- 50

PILLAGER

Kaylee Mudgett 10, Alayna Kavanaugh 12, Grace Grimsley 14, Bailey Schommer 12, Jada Loucks 9. Overall: 4-4. Next: hosts Sebeka 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 3, Cate Travis 14, Brianna Hanneken 2, Ella Dahl 5, Sawyer Tulenchik 2, Hannah Barchus 12, Mimi Bueckers 7, Aaliyah Lewis 5.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
