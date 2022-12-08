Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Girls Basketball: Tigers fall to Wolverines by 1

Ramsey Tulenchik had 16 points in the loss

pineRiverSawyerTulenchik.jpg
PR-B's Sawyer Tulenchik brings the ball upcourt in the Tigers' loss to Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
December 08, 2022 02:01 PM
PINE RIVER — Madison Carsten scored 17 points to lead the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines over the Pine River-Backus Tigers 54-53 in a non-conference game Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Ramsey Tulenchik led PRB with 16 points.

Addyson Gravelle scored 12 points for WDC while Payton Gravelle recorded 11.

PRB’s Cate Travis tallied 14 points. Hannah Barchus added 12.

Wadena-Deer Creek 27 27 — 54

Pine River-Backus 24 29 — 53

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addyson Gravelle 12, Montana Carsten 4, Kennedy Ness 2, Ally Pavek 8, Madison Carsten 17, Payton Gravelle 11. Overall: 1-0. Next: hosts Staples-Motley 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 2, Cate Travis 14, Ramsey Tulenchik 16, Sawyer Tulenchik 7, Hannah Barchus 12, Mimi Bueckers 2. Overall: 0-1.

