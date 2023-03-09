Girls Basketball: Tigers eliminated by top ranked BBE
The Tigers finish the season 13-15.
WADENA —Cate Travis scored 17 points and Hannah Barchus tallied 10 as the West No. 4 seeded Pine River Backus Tigers fell to the West No. 1 seeded Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars (22-4) 70-44 in the West Subsection 5-1A Semifinals Saturday, March 4.
The Jaguars were led by Abby Berge who finished with 34 points.
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 34 36 -- 70
Pine River-Backus 24 20 -- 44
BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA
Anna Jaeger 2, Brooklyn Fischer 14, Tiyana Schwinghammer 12, Allison Dingmann 6, Madison Hofmann 2, Abby Berge 34. FT 4-13 (31%).
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Cate Travis 17, Brianna Hanneken 2, Ella Dahl 5, Sawyer Tulenchik 6, Hannah Barchus 10, Mimi Bueckers 2, Eveland 2. FT 6-13 (46%). Overall: 13-15.
Pine River-Backus 74, Sebeka 45
PINE RIVER — Travis scored 33 points as the No. 4 Pine River-Backus Tigers knocked off the No. 5 Sebeka Trojans 74-45 in West Subsection 5-1A Quarterfinals Thursday, March 2.
Barchus added 13 points in the win for the Tigers.