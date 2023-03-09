Girls Basketball: Tigers eliminated by top ranked BBE

WADENA —Cate Travis scored 17 points and Hannah Barchus tallied 10 as the West No. 4 seeded Pine River Backus Tigers fell to the West No. 1 seeded Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars (22-4) 70-44 in the West Subsection 5-1A Semifinals Saturday, March 4.

The Jaguars were led by Abby Berge who finished with 34 points.

The Tigers finish the season 13-15.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 34 36 -- 70

Pine River-Backus 24 20 -- 44

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA

Anna Jaeger 2, Brooklyn Fischer 14, Tiyana Schwinghammer 12, Allison Dingmann 6, Madison Hofmann 2, Abby Berge 34. FT 4-13 (31%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Cate Travis 17, Brianna Hanneken 2, Ella Dahl 5, Sawyer Tulenchik 6, Hannah Barchus 10, Mimi Bueckers 2, Eveland 2. FT 6-13 (46%). Overall: 13-15.

PR-B's Mimi Bueckers gets tied up with a defender in the Tigers' win over Sebeka on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent

Pine River-Backus 74, Sebeka 45

PINE RIVER — Travis scored 33 points as the No. 4 Pine River-Backus Tigers knocked off the No. 5 Sebeka Trojans 74-45 in West Subsection 5-1A Quarterfinals Thursday, March 2.

Barchus added 13 points in the win for the Tigers.

Sebeka 20 25 — 45

Pine River-Backus 31 43 — 74

SEBEKA

Daphney Rathcke 2, Mandy Quaschnick 2, Maci Lake 11, Emma Ness 2, Samantha Stevens 4, Annika Pulju 12, Kyla Watson 9, Mya Weave 2.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Cate Travis 33, Brianna Hanneken 2, Ella Dahl 3, Caylei Johnson 5, Ariana Burns 1, Sawyer Tulenchik 9, Hannah Barchus 13, Mimi Bueckers 6, Ella Brewer 2.