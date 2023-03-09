99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Girls Basketball: Tigers eliminated by top ranked BBE

The Tigers finish the season 13-15.

Sawyer Tulenchik vs Sebeka 3-2-2023.JPG
PR-B's Sawyer Tulenchik takes a contested layup in the Tigers' win over Sebeka on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 09, 2023 10:35 AM

WADENA —Cate Travis scored 17 points and Hannah Barchus tallied 10 as the West No. 4 seeded Pine River Backus Tigers fell to the West No. 1 seeded Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars (22-4) 70-44 in the West Subsection 5-1A Semifinals Saturday, March 4.

The Jaguars were led by Abby Berge who finished with 34 points.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 34 36 -- 70

Pine River-Backus 24 20 -- 44

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA

Anna Jaeger 2, Brooklyn Fischer 14, Tiyana Schwinghammer 12, Allison Dingmann 6, Madison Hofmann 2, Abby Berge 34. FT 4-13 (31%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Cate Travis 17, Brianna Hanneken 2, Ella Dahl 5, Sawyer Tulenchik 6, Hannah Barchus 10, Mimi Bueckers 2, Eveland 2. FT 6-13 (46%). Overall: 13-15.

Mimi Bueckers vs Sebeka 3-2-2023 (6).JPG
PR-B's Mimi Bueckers gets tied up with a defender in the Tigers' win over Sebeka on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent

Pine River-Backus 74, Sebeka 45

PINE RIVER — Travis scored 33 points as the No. 4 Pine River-Backus Tigers knocked off the No. 5 Sebeka Trojans 74-45 in West Subsection 5-1A Quarterfinals Thursday, March 2.

Barchus added 13 points in the win for the Tigers.

Sebeka 20 25 — 45

Pine River-Backus 31 43 — 74

SEBEKA

Daphney Rathcke 2, Mandy Quaschnick 2, Maci Lake 11, Emma Ness 2, Samantha Stevens 4, Annika Pulju 12, Kyla Watson 9, Mya Weave 2.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Cate Travis 33, Brianna Hanneken 2, Ella Dahl 3, Caylei Johnson 5, Ariana Burns 1, Sawyer Tulenchik 9, Hannah Barchus 13, Mimi Bueckers 6, Ella Brewer 2.

What's on the schedule for PR-B sports?
More PR-B Tigers Girls Basketball

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
