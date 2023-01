Girls Basketball: Tiger girls win two of three

BLACKDUCK — Hannah Barchus scored 17 points in a 63-28 Northwoods Conference win for the Pine River-Backus Tigers over Blackduck Friday, Jan. 20.

Brianna Hanneken finished with 11 points and Alaura Dahl and Cate Travis each had 10 points as the Tigers improved to 4-1 in conference play.

Blackduck 13 15 -- 28

Pine River-Backus 26 37 -- 63

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 10, Cate Travis 10, Brianna Hanneken 11, Caylei Johnson 1, Sawyer Tulenchik 11, Hannah Barchus 17, Aaliyah Lewis 3. FT 6-13 (46%). Conference: 4-1. Overall: 8-5.

Menahga 58, Pine River-Backus 40

PINE RIVER — Barchus tallied nine points and Dahl added eight to lead the Pine River-Backus Tigers in a 58-40 non-conference loss to the Menahga Braves Thursday, Jan. 19.

Menahga 27 31 – 58

Pine River-Backus 15 25 – 40

MENAHGA

MacKenzie Anderson 20, Anjalie Aho 11, Taija Pinoniemi 3, Janelle Hendrickson 13, Niina Pinoniemi 4, Anna Pietila 4, Joie Koll 3. FT 7-10 (70%). 3-point 7.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 8, Cate Travis 7, Ella Dahl 2, Ariana Burns 4, Hannah Barchus 9, Mimi Bueckers 5, Aaliyah Lewis 5. FT 8-11 (73 %). 3-point 8.

PR-B 90, Laporte 19

PINE RIVER — Dahl tallied 16 points as the Pine River-Backus Tigers defeated the Laporte Wildcats 90-19 in a Northwoods Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Sawyer Tulenchik scored 13 points for the Tigers as every PR-B player finished with at least four points.

Laporte 8 11 -- 19

Pine River-Backus 50 40 – 90

LAPORTE

Hislaw 5, Morris 2, Backen 5, Zubke 4, Bauman 3. FT 4-10 (40%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS