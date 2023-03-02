99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Girls Basketball: Tiger girls lose two of three

The Tigers maintain a 7-6 conference record

Alaura Dahl jumps for the tip in the Tigers loss to Nevis .JPG
PR-B's Alaura Dahl jumps for the tip in the Tigers' loss to Nevis on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 02, 2023 03:57 PM

PINE RIVER — Cate Travis posted 14 points as the Pine River-Backus Tigers fell 60-41 to the Nevis Tigers in a Northland Conference game Friday, Feb. 24.

Hannah Barchus and Mimi Bueckers each added nine points for the Tigers.

Nevis 30 30 — 60

Pine River-Backus 19 22 — 41

NEVIS

Clair Isaacson 2, Marley Mitchell 6, Addison Lindow 11, Liddy DeWulf 7, Ava Forbes 6, Grace McNamee 6, Kayli Bessler 15, Mya Stacey 7.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Cate Travis 14, Ella Dahl 3, Ariana Burns 2, Sawyer Tulenchik 4, Hannah Barchus 9, Mimi Bueckers 9. Conference: 7-6. Overall: 12-14.

Pine River-Backus 72, Laporte 25

LAPORTE — Travis tallied 19 points for the Tigers as they crushed the Laporte Wildcats 72-25 Tuesday, February 21.

Barchus added 12 points in the Northland Conference game.

Laporte 13 12 – 25

Pine River-Backus 41 31 – 72

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 6, Cate Travis 19, Brianna Hanneken 7, Ella Dahl 9, Sawyer Tulenchik 6, Hannah Barchus 12, Mimi Bueckers 6, Aaliyah Lewis 3, Leah Eveland 3.

B-B-E 73, PR-B 35

BELGRADE — Travis scored 12 points in the Pine River-Backus Tigers’ 73-35 Section 5-1A loss to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Monday, Feb. 20.

BBE 40 33 — 73

PRB 20 15 — 35

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA

Anna Jaeger 7, Bree Thieschafer 5, Brooklyn Fischer 19, Tiyana Schwinghammer 11, Madison Hoffman 2, Adley Hagen 6, Abby Berge 21, Harley Roering 2.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 2, Cate Travis 12, Brianna Hanneken 4, Ella Dahl 3, Caylei Johnson 1, Sawyer Tulenchik 2, Hannah Barchus 4, Mimi Bueckers 9.

What's on the schedule for PR-B sports?
More PR-B Tigers Girls Basketball

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
