Girls Basketball: Tiger girls lose two of three
The Tigers maintain a 7-6 conference record
PINE RIVER — Cate Travis posted 14 points as the Pine River-Backus Tigers fell 60-41 to the Nevis Tigers in a Northland Conference game Friday, Feb. 24.
Hannah Barchus and Mimi Bueckers each added nine points for the Tigers.
Nevis 30 30 — 60
Pine River-Backus 19 22 — 41
NEVIS
Clair Isaacson 2, Marley Mitchell 6, Addison Lindow 11, Liddy DeWulf 7, Ava Forbes 6, Grace McNamee 6, Kayli Bessler 15, Mya Stacey 7.
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Cate Travis 14, Ella Dahl 3, Ariana Burns 2, Sawyer Tulenchik 4, Hannah Barchus 9, Mimi Bueckers 9. Conference: 7-6. Overall: 12-14.
Pine River-Backus 72, Laporte 25
LAPORTE — Travis tallied 19 points for the Tigers as they crushed the Laporte Wildcats 72-25 Tuesday, February 21.
Barchus added 12 points in the Northland Conference game.
ADVERTISEMENT
Laporte 13 12 – 25
Pine River-Backus 41 31 – 72
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Alaura Dahl 6, Cate Travis 19, Brianna Hanneken 7, Ella Dahl 9, Sawyer Tulenchik 6, Hannah Barchus 12, Mimi Bueckers 6, Aaliyah Lewis 3, Leah Eveland 3.
B-B-E 73, PR-B 35
BELGRADE — Travis scored 12 points in the Pine River-Backus Tigers’ 73-35 Section 5-1A loss to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Monday, Feb. 20.