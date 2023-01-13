99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Girls Basketball: Tiger girls lose two

Ramsey Tulenchik had 37 points across two games

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 12, 2023 06:01 PM
CASS LAKE — Ramsey Tulenchik totaled 15 points for the Pine River-Backus Tigers as they lost 60-43 to the Cass Lake-Bena Panthers in a Northland Conference game Friday, Jan. 6.

Cate Travis scored 10 points for the Tigers while Aaliyah Lewis added eight points.

Cass Lake-Bena 30 30 — 60

Pine River-Backus 23 20 — 43

CASS LAKE-BENA

Rayahna Staples-Fairbanks 8, Tylicia Graves-Desjarlait 1, Kiara Goggleye 5, Alexiah LaRose 11, Alyssa Wright 12, Gabrielle Fineday 11, Terri Wind 5, Anika Wind 4, Shaylei FallsDown 3. FT 9-16 (56%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Cate Travis 10, Brianna Hanneken 1, Ramsey Tulenchik 15, Sawyer Tulenchik 1, Hannah Barchus 3, Mimi Bueckers 4, Aaliyah Lewis 8. FT 13-23 (56%). Conference: 0-1. Overall: 2-3.

Verndale 56, PR-B 49

VERNDALE — Tulenchik scored a game-high 23 points but the Tigers fell to the Verndale Pirates 56-49 on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Travis added nine for the Tigers.

Pine River-Backus 23 26 -- 49

Verndale 26 30 -- 56

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 3, Cate Travis 9, Brianna Hanneken 2, Ramsey Tulenchik 23, Sawyer Tulenchik 6, Hannah Barchus 6.

VERNDALE

Avery Amerud 6, Taylor Johnson 12, Katie Blaha 8, Olivia Stanley 7, Reagen Ludovissie 21, Alyssa Ostlund 2.

What's on the schedule for PR-B sports?
Sports
Pine River-Backus Schools Fall-Winter Sports Schedule
Complete schedules
September 02, 2022 03:57 PM
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
