Girls Basketball: Tiger girls lose two

CASS LAKE — Ramsey Tulenchik totaled 15 points for the Pine River-Backus Tigers as they lost 60-43 to the Cass Lake-Bena Panthers in a Northland Conference game Friday, Jan. 6.

Cate Travis scored 10 points for the Tigers while Aaliyah Lewis added eight points.

Cass Lake-Bena 30 30 — 60

Pine River-Backus 23 20 — 43

CASS LAKE-BENA

Rayahna Staples-Fairbanks 8, Tylicia Graves-Desjarlait 1, Kiara Goggleye 5, Alexiah LaRose 11, Alyssa Wright 12, Gabrielle Fineday 11, Terri Wind 5, Anika Wind 4, Shaylei FallsDown 3. FT 9-16 (56%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Cate Travis 10, Brianna Hanneken 1, Ramsey Tulenchik 15, Sawyer Tulenchik 1, Hannah Barchus 3, Mimi Bueckers 4, Aaliyah Lewis 8. FT 13-23 (56%). Conference: 0-1. Overall: 2-3.

Verndale 56, PR-B 49

VERNDALE — Tulenchik scored a game-high 23 points but the Tigers fell to the Verndale Pirates 56-49 on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Travis added nine for the Tigers.

Pine River-Backus 23 26 -- 49

Verndale 26 30 -- 56

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 3, Cate Travis 9, Brianna Hanneken 2, Ramsey Tulenchik 23, Sawyer Tulenchik 6, Hannah Barchus 6.

VERNDALE