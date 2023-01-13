Girls Basketball: Tiger girls lose two
Ramsey Tulenchik had 37 points across two games
CASS LAKE — Ramsey Tulenchik totaled 15 points for the Pine River-Backus Tigers as they lost 60-43 to the Cass Lake-Bena Panthers in a Northland Conference game Friday, Jan. 6.
Cate Travis scored 10 points for the Tigers while Aaliyah Lewis added eight points.
Cass Lake-Bena 30 30 — 60
Pine River-Backus 23 20 — 43
CASS LAKE-BENA
Rayahna Staples-Fairbanks 8, Tylicia Graves-Desjarlait 1, Kiara Goggleye 5, Alexiah LaRose 11, Alyssa Wright 12, Gabrielle Fineday 11, Terri Wind 5, Anika Wind 4, Shaylei FallsDown 3. FT 9-16 (56%).
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Cate Travis 10, Brianna Hanneken 1, Ramsey Tulenchik 15, Sawyer Tulenchik 1, Hannah Barchus 3, Mimi Bueckers 4, Aaliyah Lewis 8. FT 13-23 (56%). Conference: 0-1. Overall: 2-3.
Verndale 56, PR-B 49
VERNDALE — Tulenchik scored a game-high 23 points but the Tigers fell to the Verndale Pirates 56-49 on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Travis added nine for the Tigers.
Pine River-Backus 23 26 -- 49
Verndale 26 30 -- 56
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Alaura Dahl 3, Cate Travis 9, Brianna Hanneken 2, Ramsey Tulenchik 23, Sawyer Tulenchik 6, Hannah Barchus 6.
VERNDALE
Avery Amerud 6, Taylor Johnson 12, Katie Blaha 8, Olivia Stanley 7, Reagen Ludovissie 21, Alyssa Ostlund 2.
