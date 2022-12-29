Girls Basketball: PR-B tops Staples-Motley
The Tigers are now 3-1 on the year
We are part of The Trust Project.
PILLAGER —Ramsey Tulenchik led all scorers with 28 points to pace the Pine River-Backus Tigers to a 58-50 win over Staples-Motley in the first round of the Fornshell Classic Tuesday, Dec. 20.
PRB’s Cate Travis tallied 11 points. Lauren Rutten’s 15 points led the Cardinals followed by Livi Lorber’s 12.
Staples-Motley 32 18 -- 50
Pine River-Backus 33 25 -- 58
STAPLES-MOTLEY
Audrey Brownell 5, Livi Lorber 12, Ashley Robben 4, Miranda Schotzko 6, Lauren Rutten 15, Camden Anderson 8. FT 4-10 (40%). Overall: 2-5.
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Alaura Dahl 2, Cate Travis 11, Ramsey Tulenchik 28, Sawyer Tulenchik 8, Hannah Barchus 9. FT 1-8 (13%). Overall: 3-1.
Andrew Bueckers, Rian Struss and Tate Norman all scored in double digits
Jared Hamilton and Andrew Bueckers combined for nearly half of the team's points
The Tigers will look to improve on last season's 13-14 record
Ava Merta and Jerrett Tietz scored for the Lightning
Mike Pope claims he hasn’t shaved in more than 20 years and looks at officiating as another way to give back to the community.