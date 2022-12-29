Girls Basketball: PR-B tops Staples-Motley

PILLAGER —Ramsey Tulenchik led all scorers with 28 points to pace the Pine River-Backus Tigers to a 58-50 win over Staples-Motley in the first round of the Fornshell Classic Tuesday, Dec. 20.

PRB’s Cate Travis tallied 11 points. Lauren Rutten’s 15 points led the Cardinals followed by Livi Lorber’s 12.

Staples-Motley 32 18 -- 50

Pine River-Backus 33 25 -- 58

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Audrey Brownell 5, Livi Lorber 12, Ashley Robben 4, Miranda Schotzko 6, Lauren Rutten 15, Camden Anderson 8. FT 4-10 (40%). Overall: 2-5.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS