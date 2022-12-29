99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Girls Basketball: PR-B tops Staples-Motley

The Tigers are now 3-1 on the year

PRB Girls Basketball 12-20.JPG
PR-B's Ramsey Tulenchik goes for a layup in the Tigers' win over the Cardinals Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent
December 29, 2022 07:57 AM
PILLAGER —Ramsey Tulenchik led all scorers with 28 points to pace the Pine River-Backus Tigers to a 58-50 win over Staples-Motley in the first round of the Fornshell Classic Tuesday, Dec. 20.

PRB’s Cate Travis tallied 11 points. Lauren Rutten’s 15 points led the Cardinals followed by Livi Lorber’s 12.

Staples-Motley 32 18 -- 50

Pine River-Backus 33 25 -- 58

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Audrey Brownell 5, Livi Lorber 12, Ashley Robben 4, Miranda Schotzko 6, Lauren Rutten 15, Camden Anderson 8. FT 4-10 (40%). Overall: 2-5.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 2, Cate Travis 11, Ramsey Tulenchik 28, Sawyer Tulenchik 8, Hannah Barchus 9. FT 1-8 (13%). Overall: 3-1.

