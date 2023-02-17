Girls Basketball: Pine River-Backus Tigers lose two

PINE RIVER — Cate Travis tallied 24 points as the Pine River-Backus Tigers lost to the Cass Lake-Bena Panthers 68-61 in a Northland Conference game Thursday, Feb. 9.

Hannah Barchus added 12 points for the Tigers.

Cass Lake-Bena 31 37 – 68

Pine River-Backus 31 30 – 61

CASS LAKE-BENA

Adriena Gifen 2, Tylicia Graves-Desjarlait 4, Alexiah LaRose 15, Alyssa Wright 12, Gabrielle Fineday 25, Anika Wind 8, Shaylei FallsDown 2.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Cate Travis 24, Brianna Hanneken 5, Ramsey Tulenchik 2, Ella Dahl 7, Sawyer Tulenchik 5, Hannah Barchus 12, Mimi Bueckers 6.

PR-B forward Ramsey Tulenchik scores her final points as a Tiger against the Panthers on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent

Kelliher/Northome 82, Pine River-Backus 75

KELLIHER — Travis scored 27 and Barchus 25 and the Pine River-Backus Tigers still lost 82-75 to the Kelliher/Northome Mustangs Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Mimi Bueckers added nine points for the Tigers in the Northland Conference loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelliher/Northome 43 39 -- 82

Pine River-Backus 40 35 -- 75

KELLIHER/NORTHOME

Kate Thayer 30, Rylee Neft 4, Ella Thearf 7, Charli Hallstrom 2, Alli Lundin 11, MeLeah Grundanier 10, Kylee Binkley 18.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS