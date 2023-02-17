99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls Basketball: Pine River-Backus Tigers lose two

Cate Travis scored 51 points across the two games

PRB Girls Basketball Seniors.JPG
PR-B seniors Cate Travis, Ramsey Tulenchik and Hannah Barchus celebrate on senior night Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 17, 2023 03:57 AM

PINE RIVER — Cate Travis tallied 24 points as the Pine River-Backus Tigers lost to the Cass Lake-Bena Panthers 68-61 in a Northland Conference game Thursday, Feb. 9.

Hannah Barchus added 12 points for the Tigers.

Cass Lake-Bena 31 37 – 68

Pine River-Backus 31 30 – 61

CASS LAKE-BENA

Adriena Gifen 2, Tylicia Graves-Desjarlait 4, Alexiah LaRose 15, Alyssa Wright 12, Gabrielle Fineday 25, Anika Wind 8, Shaylei FallsDown 2.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Cate Travis 24, Brianna Hanneken 5, Ramsey Tulenchik 2, Ella Dahl 7, Sawyer Tulenchik 5, Hannah Barchus 12, Mimi Bueckers 6.

Ramsey Tulenchik scores her final points as a PRB Tiger against the Panthers Thursday, Feb. 9.JPG
PR-B forward Ramsey Tulenchik scores her final points as a Tiger against the Panthers on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent

Kelliher/Northome 82, Pine River-Backus 75

KELLIHER — Travis scored 27 and Barchus 25 and the Pine River-Backus Tigers still lost 82-75 to the Kelliher/Northome Mustangs Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Mimi Bueckers added nine points for the Tigers in the Northland Conference loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelliher/Northome 43 39 -- 82

Pine River-Backus 40 35 -- 75

KELLIHER/NORTHOME

Kate Thayer 30, Rylee Neft 4, Ella Thearf 7, Charli Hallstrom 2, Alli Lundin 11, MeLeah Grundanier 10, Kylee Binkley 18.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 1, Cate Travis 27, Brianna Hanneken 6, Ella Dahl 7, Hannah Barchus 25, Mimi Bueckers 9.

What's on the schedule for PR-B sports?
prm-22-23-PRB-Tigers-Fall-Sports.jpg
Sports
Pine River-Backus Schools Fall-Winter Sports Schedule
Complete schedules
September 02, 2022 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
More PR-B Tigers Girls Basketball
Thumbs up to his fans 2023-02-07 1876-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Rian Struss scores 1,000 points as Pine River-Backus tops Laporte
The 26-point win was the Tigers' fifth straight
February 14, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PRB Girls Basketball Mimi Bueckers.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: Pine River-Backus girls top Cardinals, fall to Wolves
The Tigers are now 10-8
February 09, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PRB Boys Basketball Jared Hamilton.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Bueckers scores 24, Pine River-Backus tops Upsala
The Tigers are now 11-6
February 08, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Carson Travis 1-27.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Pine River-Backus falls to Nevis, tops Red Lake
The Tigers are now 8-6
February 02, 2023 02:57 PM
basketball-metro.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Pine River-Backus falls to Nevis
Hannah Barchus led the team with eight points
February 01, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
PL Girls Basketball 2-7 June Ruud-copy.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Pequot Lakes Patriots lose two of three, beat Esko
February 17, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
2211295+hockey-puck-and-stick.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Lightning boys win four straight games
February 16, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Girls Hockey 2-9 4-copy.jpg
Prep
Girls Hockey: Northern Lakes Lightning upset in section quarters
February 16, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan