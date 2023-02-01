Girls Basketball: Pine River-Backus falls to Nevis
Hannah Barchus led the team with eight points
We are part of The Trust Project.
NEVIS — Hannah Barchus scored eight points and Sawyer Tulenchik added six for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in a 47-30 loss to the Nevis Tigers in a Northland Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Nevis 16 31 — 47
Pine River-Backus 15 15 — 30
NEVIS
Marley Mitchell 6, Addison Lindow 12, Ava Forbes 6, Allee Forbes 2, Kayli Bessler 5, Mya Stacey 16. FT 5-9 (56%).
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Alaura Dahl 1, Cate Travis 4, Brianna Hanneken 4, Sawyer Tulenchik 6, Hannah Barchus 8, Mimi Bueckers 4, Aaliyah Lewis 3. FT 4-10 (40%).
Girls defeat Blackduck and Laporte, lose to Menagha
PR-B picked up victories over Cherry, Clearbrook-Convik and Red Lake
Andrew Bueckers had 35 points across the two games
The 13-1 Patriots remain undefeated in conference play. Kelsi Martini scored her 1,000th point
Road Crew Wrestling defeated the Albany Huskies 59-20 and the Brainerd Warriors 42-28
Christian Crutcher had a hat trick against Prairie Centre