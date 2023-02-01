99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Pine River-Backus falls to Nevis

Hannah Barchus led the team with eight points

basketball-metro.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 01, 2023 02:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

NEVIS — Hannah Barchus scored eight points and Sawyer Tulenchik added six for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in a 47-30 loss to the Nevis Tigers in a Northland Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Nevis 16 31 — 47

Pine River-Backus 15 15 — 30

NEVIS

Marley Mitchell 6, Addison Lindow 12, Ava Forbes 6, Allee Forbes 2, Kayli Bessler 5, Mya Stacey 16. FT 5-9 (56%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 1, Cate Travis 4, Brianna Hanneken 4, Sawyer Tulenchik 6, Hannah Barchus 8, Mimi Bueckers 4, Aaliyah Lewis 3. FT 4-10 (40%).

What's on the schedule for PR-B sports?
prm-22-23-PRB-Tigers-Fall-Sports.jpg
Sports
Pine River-Backus Schools Fall-Winter Sports Schedule
Complete schedules
September 02, 2022 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
More PR-B Tigers Girls Basketball
basketball-metro.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Tiger boys win two
Tigers defeated Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and Bertha-Hewitt
January 26, 2023 07:57 AM
Aaliyah Lewis passes the ball in the Tigers loss to the Menahga Braves Thurs. Jan 19.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: Tiger girls win two of three
Girls defeat Blackduck and Laporte, lose to Menagha
January 25, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PRB Girls Basketball 1-14 Cate Travis.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: Tigers win three of four
PR-B picked up victories over Cherry, Clearbrook-Convik and Red Lake
January 19, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Andrew Bueckers 2023-01-10 2910.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Tigers top Park Rapids, fall to Cass Lake
Andrew Bueckers had 35 points across the two games
January 19, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
3160451+basketball.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Tiger girls lose two
Ramsey Tulenchik had 37 points across two games
January 12, 2023 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Related Topics: PINE RIVER-BACKUS GIRLS BASKETBALLPINE RIVER-BACKUS TIGERSPINE RIVERBACKUS
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Maci Martini looks around defender Cate Travis as the Patriots defeated the Tigers Thursday, Jan. 26.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: Pequot Lakes topples Pine River-Backus
The 13-1 Patriots remain undefeated in conference play. Kelsi Martini scored her 1,000th point
February 01, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
020123.PEJ.RoadCrew1-copy.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Zutter still unbeaten as Road Crew improves to 24-1
Road Crew Wrestling defeated the Albany Huskies 59-20 and the Brainerd Warriors 42-28
February 01, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
lightning-hockey-logo-1024.jpg
Prep
Girls Hockey: Northern Lakes loses three
The Lightning are 4-14 overall
January 26, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
2211295+hockey-puck-and-stick.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Lightning win one of two
Christian Crutcher had a hat trick against Prairie Centre
January 26, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal