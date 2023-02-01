Girls Basketball: Pequot Lakes topples Pine River-Backus

PINE RIVER — Maci Martini finished with 19 points as the Pequot Lakes Patriots defeated the Pine River-Backus Tigers 65-21 in a non-conference game Thursday, Jan. 26.

Isabel Larson recorded 15 points for the Patriots while Ella Kratchovil scored 14.

Cate Travis led the Tigers in scoring with 11 points.

Pequot Lakes 35 30 – 65

Pine River-Backus 9 12 – 21

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 3, Ella Kratochvil 14, Isabel Larson 15, Kelsi Martini 7, Maci Martini 19, Lauren Schultz 1, Reese Laposky 6. FT 4-7 (57.1%). Overall: 12-1.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Cate Travis 11, Brianna Hanneken 1, Hannah Barchus 6, Aaliyah Lewis 3. FT 1-2 (50%). Overall: 8-7.

Pequot Lakes' Ella Kratochvil and Pine River-Backus' Alaura Dahl jump for the tip in the Patriots win over the Tigers on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent

Patriots 71, Gobblers 21

AITKIN — Ten different Pequot Lakes Patriots scored in a 71-21 Mid-State Conference victory over the Aitkin Gobblers Friday, Jan. 27.

"The girls played very well defensively and rebounded at a high level," head coach Brian Lempola said. "Shots didn't fall early, but the kids kept working on the defensive side of the ball and were able to create turnovers and get out in transition."

Larson led Class 2A’s eighth-ranked Patriots with 14 points. Kratochvil and Maci Martini both scored 12 and Reese Laposky added 10.

"Overall, I think that our team is headed in the right direction to be playing our best ball by the end of February heading into playoffs," Lempola said. "With that being said, we have some work to do to get there and have another level we can reach. Having everyone healthy is key."

Pequot Lakes 42 29 -- 71

Aitkin 8 13 -- 21

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 12, Isabel Larson 14, Kelsi Martini 2, Maci Martini 12, Lauren Schultz 7, Reese Laposky 10, Morgan Dotty 1, Genevieve Birkeland 2, Alexa Pietig 5, June Ruud 6. FT 11-15 (73%). Conference: 4-0. Overall: 13-1.

AITKIN

Emma Jacobson 5, Brita Westman 5, Ella Janzen 8, Josie Kostick 2, Bela May 1. FT 2-4 (50%). Conference: 0-4.

Pequot Lakes 67, Staples-Motley 35

STAPLES — Kelsi Martini hit for 21 points and scored her 1,000th point in leading the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 67-35 win over the Staples-Motley Cardinals in a Mid-State Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 24.

"(Scoring 1,000 points) was definitely a goal of mine," she said. "Finally accomplishing it is kind of cool, but it has a lot to do with my teammates."

"Kelsi works so hard in the off season and has dedicated herself to her craft," Lempola said. "She has been outstanding this year on offense and defense and has been someone we have relied on heavily to knock down shots and make plays in big moments."

Maci Martini added 14 points and Isabel Larson finished with 12 points as the Patriots moved to 11-1 overall.

Pequot Lakes 40 27 — 67

Staples-Motley 17 18 — 35

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 8, Isabel Larson 12, Kelsi Martini 21, Maci Martini 14, Lauren Schultz 8, Reese Laposky 2, Alexa Pietig 2. FT 10-15 (67%).

