99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Pequot Lakes topples Pine River-Backus

The 13-1 Patriots remain undefeated in conference play. Kelsi Martini scored her 1,000th point

Maci Martini looks around defender Cate Travis as the Patriots defeated the Tigers Thursday, Jan. 26.JPG
Pequot Lakes forward Maci Martini looks around PR-B defender Cate Travis as the Patriots defeated the Tigers on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
February 01, 2023 01:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PINE RIVER — Maci Martini finished with 19 points as the Pequot Lakes Patriots defeated the Pine River-Backus Tigers 65-21 in a non-conference game Thursday, Jan. 26.

Isabel Larson recorded 15 points for the Patriots while Ella Kratchovil scored 14.

Cate Travis led the Tigers in scoring with 11 points.

Pequot Lakes 35 30 – 65

Pine River-Backus 9 12 – 21

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 3, Ella Kratochvil 14, Isabel Larson 15, Kelsi Martini 7, Maci Martini 19, Lauren Schultz 1, Reese Laposky 6. FT 4-7 (57.1%). Overall: 12-1.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Cate Travis 11, Brianna Hanneken 1, Hannah Barchus 6, Aaliyah Lewis 3. FT 1-2 (50%). Overall: 8-7.

Ella Kratochvil and Alaura Dahl jump for the tip in the Patriots win over the Tigers Thursday, Jan. 26.JPG
Pequot Lakes' Ella Kratochvil and Pine River-Backus' Alaura Dahl jump for the tip in the Patriots win over the Tigers on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent

Patriots 71, Gobblers 21
AITKIN — Ten different Pequot Lakes Patriots scored in a 71-21 Mid-State Conference victory over the Aitkin Gobblers Friday, Jan. 27.

"The girls played very well defensively and rebounded at a high level," head coach Brian Lempola said. "Shots didn't fall early, but the kids kept working on the defensive side of the ball and were able to create turnovers and get out in transition."

ADVERTISEMENT

Larson led Class 2A’s eighth-ranked Patriots with 14 points. Kratochvil and Maci Martini both scored 12 and Reese Laposky added 10.

"Overall, I think that our team is headed in the right direction to be playing our best ball by the end of February heading into playoffs," Lempola said. "With that being said, we have some work to do to get there and have another level we can reach. Having everyone healthy is key."

Pequot Lakes 42 29 -- 71

Aitkin 8 13 -- 21

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 12, Isabel Larson 14, Kelsi Martini 2, Maci Martini 12, Lauren Schultz 7, Reese Laposky 10, Morgan Dotty 1, Genevieve Birkeland 2, Alexa Pietig 5, June Ruud 6. FT 11-15 (73%). Conference: 4-0. Overall: 13-1.

AITKIN

Emma Jacobson 5, Brita Westman 5, Ella Janzen 8, Josie Kostick 2, Bela May 1. FT 2-4 (50%). Conference: 0-4.

More Patriots Girls Basketball
Pequot vs CI girls basketball 01-19-23 (4).jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Patriots win three more
The Pequot Lakes girls are now 10-1
January 25, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
GB-Tennis Fundraiser.jpeg
Prep
Pequot Lakes athletes bag groceries for fundraiser
Pequot Lakes tennis and basketball players raise funds at Cub Foods in Baxter
January 20, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
3155326+basketball-nba.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Patriots top Detroit Lakes
Kelsi Martini scored 13 of her 16 points from the free throw line
January 17, 2023 03:46 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
3155326+basketball-nba.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Patriots beat Duluth Marshall, Mesabi
Isabel Larson scored a combined 37 points
January 12, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
3155326+basketball-nba.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Patriots win 2 in Granite City Classic
Kelsi Martini had 33 points in the two games
January 04, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Pequot Lakes 67, Staples-Motley 35

STAPLES — Kelsi Martini hit for 21 points and scored her 1,000th point in leading the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 67-35 win over the Staples-Motley Cardinals in a Mid-State Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 24.

"(Scoring 1,000 points) was definitely a goal of mine," she said. "Finally accomplishing it is kind of cool, but it has a lot to do with my teammates."

"Kelsi works so hard in the off season and has dedicated herself to her craft," Lempola said. "She has been outstanding this year on offense and defense and has been someone we have relied on heavily to knock down shots and make plays in big moments."

Maci Martini added 14 points and Isabel Larson finished with 12 points as the Patriots moved to 11-1 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pequot Lakes 40 27 — 67

Staples-Motley 17 18 — 35

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 8, Isabel Larson 12, Kelsi Martini 21, Maci Martini 14, Lauren Schultz 8, Reese Laposky 2, Alexa Pietig 2. FT 10-15 (67%).

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Livi Lorber 6, Kenzie Erickson 2, Izzy Orlander 15, Lauren Rutten 12. FT 4-5 (80%).

Related Topics: PEQUOT LAKES GIRLS BASKETBALLPEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTSPEQUOT LAKES
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What To Read Next
020123.PEJ.RoadCrew1-copy.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Zutter still unbeaten as Road Crew improves to 24-1
Road Crew Wrestling defeated the Albany Huskies 59-20 and the Brainerd Warriors 42-28
February 01, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
lightning-hockey-logo-1024.jpg
Prep
Girls Hockey: Northern Lakes loses three
The Lightning are 4-14 overall
January 26, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
2211295+hockey-puck-and-stick.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Lightning win one of two
Christian Crutcher had a hat trick against Prairie Centre
January 26, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
female gymnast on balance beam
Prep
Gymnastics: Harguth, Schroeder pace Warriors
ANOKA — Pequot Lakes senior Josie Harguth led the Brainerd Warriors gymnastics team with a 33.3 score to finish 14th overall in the all-around competition - helping the Warriors finish sixth at the Tornado Tumble Invite Saturday, Jan. 21.
January 26, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal