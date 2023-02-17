99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Girls Basketball: Pequot Lakes Patriots lose two of three, beat Esko

The Patriots are still 17-3 on the season

PL Girls Basketball 2-7 June Ruud-copy.jpg
Pequot Lakes defender June Ruud covers an opponent in the corner in the first half of the Patriots' loss to Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 17, 2023 04:57 AM

CROSBY — Crosby-Ironton’s Tori Oehrlein hit a 3-pointer with six seconds remaining as the Rangers snuck past the Patriot girls basketball team 73-72 on Friday, Feb. 10.

The Patriots were led by Maci Martini’s 26 points. Ella Kratochivil tallied 15 points and Isabel Larson and Kelsi Martini both scored 12.

Pequot Lakes 31 41 -- 72

Crosby-Ironton 38 35 -- 73

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 2, Ella Kratochvil 15, Isabel Larson 12, Kelsi Martini 12, Maci Martini 26, Reese Laposky 3. FG 19-45 (42%), FT 22-34 (65%). 3-point 12-26 (46%). Conference: 5-2. Overall: 17-3. Next: at St. Cloud Cathedral 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

CROSBY-IRONTON

Josie Schaefer 7, Hannah Compton 14, Margaret Silgen 10, Samatha Hachey 6, Tori Oehrlein 36. FG 24-52 (46%), FT 18-28 (64%). 3-point 7-22 (32%). Conference: 5-2. Overall: 13-7.

Pequot Lakes 64, Esko 57

ESKO — Maci Martini posted 17 points as the Pequot Lakes Patriots beat the Esko Eskomos 64-57 in a Section 7-2A matchup Thursday, Feb. 9.

Kesli Martini finished with 16 points. Larson tallied 13 points and Kratchovil scored 10 for the Patriots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Esko 30 27 – 57

Pequot Lakes 32 32 – 64

ESKO

Jordyn Randa 3, Hannah Swanson 9, Jordan Stodola 2, Kaitlyn McConnell 2, Kallie Sinnott 4, Kyra Johnson 18, Avery Kuklinski 2, Cadence Berger 2, Cairn Berger 15. FT 3-6 (50%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 2, Ella Kratochvil 10, Isabel Larson 13, Kelsi Martini 16, Maci Martini 17, Reese Laposky 6. FT 13-16 (81.3%).

Detroit Lakes 59, Pequot Lakes 56

PEQUOT LAKES — Lakes’ Kelsi Martini recorded 27 points for the Patriots as they fell 59-56 to the Detroit Lakes Lakers in a Mid-State Conference matchup Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Maci Martini added nine for the Patriots who were tied with the Lakers at the half.

Detroit Lakes 28 31 – 59

Pequot Lakes 28 28 – 56

DETROIT LAKES

Abigail Larson 19, Helena Daggett 5, Ella Okeson 3, Karlee Mace 4, Grace Gunderson 11, Gabriella Bettcher 4, Ellie Lunde 7, Jacee Hauser 6. FT 11-22 (50%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 6, Isabel Larson 5, Kelsi Martini 27, Maci Martini 9, Reese Laposky 4, June Ruud 5. FT 15-22 (68%).

