Girls Basketball: Pequot Lakes Patriots down Proctor 45-30

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes’ Isabel Larson recorded 12 points for the Patriots as they beat the Proctor Rails 45-30 Friday, Feb. 17, in girls’ basketball action.

Maci Martini added 11 points for the Patriots and Kelsi Martini 10.

The Patriots, 9-1 in the Mid-State Conference and 20-3 overall, were scheduled to host Aitkin Tuesday, Feb. 21, before hosting Park Rapids in a conference game Friday, Feb. 24, to end the regular season.

Proctor 7 23 – 30

ADVERTISEMENT

Pequot Lakes 21 24 – 45

PROCTOR

Chloe Carlson 8, Presley Tapani 3, Hope Carlson 9, Lily Smith 7, Kelsey Tangen 3. FT 7-13 (54%).

PEQUOT LAKES

ADVERTISEMENT

Ella Kratochvil 3, Isabel Larson 12, Kelsi Martini 10, Maci Martini 11, Reese Laposky 6, June Ruud 3. FT 8-11 (73%).

Patriots 72, Staples-Motley 35

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Maci Martini had 23 points as Pequot Lakes defeated the visiting Staples-Motley Cardinals in a Mid-State Conference game.

Ella Kratochvil added 13 points for the Patriots and Kelsi Martini scored 10.

Staples-Motley 15 20 – 35

ADVERTISEMENT

Pequot Lakes 45 27 – 72

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Ellie Lange 1, Ashley Robben 4, Miranda Schotzko 3, Izzy Orlander 8, Pam Lawrence 3, Lauren Rutten 14, Camden Anderson 2. FT 5-14 (36%).

PEQUOT LAKES

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaitlyn Geschwill 2, Ella Kratochvil 13, Isabel Larson 9, Kelsi Martini 10, Maci Martini 23, Reese Laposky 4, Morgan Dotty 3, Genevieve Birkeland 2, June Ruud 6. FT 10-16 (63%).

Patriots 49, SC Cathedral 48

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Kelsi Martini registered 14 points in a victory over the host St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders in a non-conference matchup.

Kratochvil added eight points for Pequot Lakes, which led 24-20 at halftime.

Cathedral 20 28 – 48

Pequot Lakes 24 25 – 49

ADVERTISEMENT

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL

Keira Alexander 1, Emma Parries 3, McKenna Buckentine 2, Grace Sand 24, Lexi Streit 7, Ella Voit 10, Elizabeth Hughes 2. FT 6-12 (50%).

PEQUOT LAKES