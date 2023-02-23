99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Girls Basketball: Pequot Lakes Patriots down Proctor 45-30

Patriots also defeat Staples-Motley and St. Cloud Cathedral

3155326+basketball-nba.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 23, 2023 03:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes’ Isabel Larson recorded 12 points for the Patriots as they beat the Proctor Rails 45-30 Friday, Feb. 17, in girls’ basketball action.

Maci Martini added 11 points for the Patriots and Kelsi Martini 10.

The Patriots, 9-1 in the Mid-State Conference and 20-3 overall, were scheduled to host Aitkin Tuesday, Feb. 21, before hosting Park Rapids in a conference game Friday, Feb. 24, to end the regular season.

Proctor 7 23 – 30

Pequot Lakes 21 24 – 45

PROCTOR

Chloe Carlson 8, Presley Tapani 3, Hope Carlson 9, Lily Smith 7, Kelsey Tangen 3. FT 7-13 (54%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 3, Isabel Larson 12, Kelsi Martini 10, Maci Martini 11, Reese Laposky 6, June Ruud 3. FT 8-11 (73%).

More Patriots Girls Basketball
PL Girls Basketball 2-7 June Ruud-copy.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Pequot Lakes Patriots lose two of three, beat Esko
The Patriots are still 17-3 on the season
February 17, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL Girls Bball 1-31 1.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: Patriots win three straight, now 16-1
Pequot Lakes topped Perham, Park Rapids and Rocori
February 09, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Maci Martini looks around defender Cate Travis as the Patriots defeated the Tigers Thursday, Jan. 26.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: Pequot Lakes topples Pine River-Backus
The 13-1 Patriots remain undefeated in conference play. Kelsi Martini scored her 1,000th point
February 01, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Pequot vs CI girls basketball 01-19-23 (4).jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Patriots win three more
The Pequot Lakes girls are now 10-1
January 25, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
GB-Tennis Fundraiser.jpeg
Prep
Pequot Lakes athletes bag groceries for fundraiser
Pequot Lakes tennis and basketball players raise funds at Cub Foods in Baxter
January 20, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Patriots 72, Staples-Motley 35

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Maci Martini had 23 points as Pequot Lakes defeated the visiting Staples-Motley Cardinals in a Mid-State Conference game.

Ella Kratochvil added 13 points for the Patriots and Kelsi Martini scored 10.

Staples-Motley 15 20 – 35

Pequot Lakes 45 27 – 72

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Ellie Lange 1, Ashley Robben 4, Miranda Schotzko 3, Izzy Orlander 8, Pam Lawrence 3, Lauren Rutten 14, Camden Anderson 2. FT 5-14 (36%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 2, Ella Kratochvil 13, Isabel Larson 9, Kelsi Martini 10, Maci Martini 23, Reese Laposky 4, Morgan Dotty 3, Genevieve Birkeland 2, June Ruud 6. FT 10-16 (63%).

Patriots 49, SC Cathedral 48

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Kelsi Martini registered 14 points in a victory over the host St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders in a non-conference matchup.

Kratochvil added eight points for Pequot Lakes, which led 24-20 at halftime.

Cathedral 20 28 – 48

Pequot Lakes 24 25 – 49

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL

Keira Alexander 1, Emma Parries 3, McKenna Buckentine 2, Grace Sand 24, Lexi Streit 7, Ella Voit 10, Elizabeth Hughes 2. FT 6-12 (50%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 3, Ella Kratochvil 8, Isabel Larson 4, Kelsi Martini 14, Maci Martini 7, Reese Laposky 4, Alexa Pietig 2. FT 8-12 (67%).

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
